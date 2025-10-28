Nussbaum Center Associate Companies on Target to Reach $50M in Annual Revenue in 2025

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship's community of small businesses is on pace to reach more than $50 million in annual revenue for 2025.

The Nussbaum Center and its Associates are continuing to bring economic opportunity to an area in need of opportunities.” — Sam Funchess, CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship , Greensboro’s only small business incubator, shared that its community of small businesses is on pace to reach more than $50 million in annual revenue for 2025.At today’s Board of Directors’ meeting, Center staff reported that 67 Associate companies reported $25.8 million in revenue in the first half of 2025. These small businesses are also contributing to local job growth, supporting 200 full-time equivalent positions with an average payroll per employee of $122,040. This payroll figure is notably higher than the Guilford County median income of $35,850 reflecting the impact these businesses are having on the community.These positive trends signal the Nussbaum Center’s ongoing support for early-stage companies and its role in expanding economic opportunities in Greensboro. By providing resources, mentorship, and a collaborative space, the Center remains dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses and strengthen the region’s economic landscape.“It is important to note that the average median household income of the Qualified Census Tract that houses the Nussbaum Center is $50,768. The Nussbaum Center and its Associates are continuing to bring economic opportunity to an area in need of opportunities,” said Sam Funchess , CEO of the Nussbaum Center."These mid-year statistics reflect the hard work of our entrepreneurs," Funchess continued. "The growth of all entrepreneurial companies is key to the continued economic recovery and growth of the Triad, and the Nussbaum Center devotes every available resource towards this goal."About the Nussbaum CenterThe Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. The Steelhouse , adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs and is slated to open December of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.