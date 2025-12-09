BofA Names The Nussbaum Center For Entrepreneurship its Triad 2025 Neighborhood Builder

Manufacturing Center at The Steelhouse Main entrance to the Nussbaum Center BofA Logo

The Nussbaum Center Receives a Multiyear Grant & Leadership Training to Expand Critical Services Locally

The Nussbaum Center is deeply committed to transforming Greensboro’s most economically challenged neighborhoods.” — Sam Funchess, CEO The Nussbaum Center

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bank of America has named The Nussbaum Center For Entrepreneurship as its 2025 Neighborhood Builder for its work to enhance economic development by creating jobs and wealth in Greensboro and the surrounding area.Bank of America’s signature Neighborhood Builders program continues to be one of the nation’s largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development, while providing unique multiyear flexible grant funding annually to high-impact nonprofits in communities nationwide.As a Neighborhood Builder, The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is awarded a $50,000 grant over two years, leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader and the opportunity to connect with nonprofits in a peer network. Since the program’s inception, 7 nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders in the Triad, with the bank investing more than $350,000 in philanthropic capital into these nonprofits.“The Nussbaum Center empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs to create the jobs of the future in our region,” said Greg Cox, president, Bank of America Triad. “Through flexible funding and leadership training, our Neighborhood Builders program supports nonprofits like The Nussbaum Center in expanding economic opportunities for individuals across our communities.”The Nussbaum Center serves as a small business incubator, providing private office spaces, as well as manufacturing, warehouse, and shared-use commercial kitchen spaces. This new grant funding from Bank of America will provide resources to help the Center’s leadership strategically grow and expand programming to support even more local entrepreneurs."At The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, we are deeply committed to transforming Greensboro’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. Last year alone, our team and partners supported over 3,450 small businesses, helping our Associates achieve more than 20% employment growth,” states Nussbaum Center CEO, Sam Funchess.Funchess continues, “Most importantly, nearly 80% of our businesses are still thriving after five years—a testament to the resilience and innovation of our local entrepreneurs. With the support of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program, we’re excited to expand our reach and continue building a stronger, more inclusive economy for our community."Neighborhood Builders is part of the bank’s longstanding efforts to build thriving communities by addressing issues fundamental to economic opportunity. Since 2004, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program has invested more than $346 million in communities across the U.S. and trained more than 4,000 leaders at nearly 2,000 U.S. nonprofits.Bank of AmericaBank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.The Nussbaum Center for EntrepreneurshipThe Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneursand is slated to open December of 2025. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/

