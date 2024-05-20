The fourth edition of “The Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit” (EAS), jointly presented by the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association.

The Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit is a catalyst for driving innovation and economic growth.” — Norville Barrington - President of the NYBLACKMBA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit (EAS) Sets New Standards in Empowering Startups

The fourth edition of “The Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit” (EAS), jointly presented by the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association (NYBLACKMBA) and bccelerator, Inc., convened at Morgan Stanley’s New York City Financial District Offices on Friday, May 10, marking a transformative milestone in the entrepreneurial landscape. This summit, endorsed by prominent sponsors such as S&P Global, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Moody’s, in association with National Black MBA Association® chapters including San Francisco, Washington DC, Detroit, and Dallas-Worth, brought together trailblazing entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business resource partners under one roof to inspire, educate, and accelerate the growth of startups as well as small business owners.

In addition, Morgan Stanley’s Small Business Academy featured Shendora Pridgen, Executive Director, Global Head of Supplier Diversity of Morgan Stanley focused on how small businesses can “Magnify Their Competitive Advantage”, while Shawn M. Graham CPA, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Vice President of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) prepared businesses for “Operational & Financial Readiness to Scale Effectively”. Additional sessions featured Port Authority of the New York and New Jersey, The Export-Import Bank of the United States, Members of the The BOW Collective, Chase for Business, The New York City Department of Small Business Services, and remarks from Michael J. Garner, Chief Business Diversity Officer of the City of New York, as well as Martin Vergara II, MBA, Managing Director, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Morgan Stanley. Please see the full lineup of speakers below of the 2024 Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit.

Since 2019, The Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit not only served as a platform for learning and collaboration but also as a catalyst for driving innovation and economic growth. By fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and providing access to resources, the EAS aims to cultivate the next generation of disruptors and changemakers.

As the entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like the Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit play a pivotal role in shaping the future of business and empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their visions into reality.

Lookout for announcements on our next Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit including the “EAS Caribbean Business Retreat 2025” and “Regional EAS” initiatives". For more information about the Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit, please visit www.bccelerator.com.