The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association Presents  A Winter Premium Virtual Career Fair

Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for hundreds of positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees, and mid-level managers.

As of today, 10 companies will join our Premium Virtual Career Fair.”
— Chuck Roberts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association invites its members and community of followers to a free four (4) hour Premium Virtual Career Fair (PVCF) event on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 11:00am to 3:00pm EDT. This is our chapter’s 16th PVCF since March 2020. Over five hundred exceptional, diverse applicants will form waiting lists for interviews with major corporate recruiters. This event features positions as interns, entry to advanced level local to nationwide career opportunities. The career opportunities have been posted online as well as shared with the applicants prior to this week’s event. The applicants will be able to meet face-to-face for up to 8-minutes, with corporate recruiters from each of the ten (10) corporations assembled during the session and submit their resumes.

We offered a resume review and presentation skills session on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 6:00pm with Ms. Gisela Belinfante, MHRM - CEO of Resume Journey, LLC. We have also provided three (3) one-hour training sessions for the corporate recruiters who will be interviewing the applicants. Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for hundreds of positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees and mid-level managers. Fields of opportunities include accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, attorneys, business management, designers, banking, project and program managers, sales personnel, software engineers, analysts, directors, management trainees and many more areas. No MBA degree is required and undergraduate to graduate school educations in a wide range of interests are the norm. Travel and relocation options may be offered. All applicant attendees are required to register on Eventbrite before attending the PVCF and submit your resume.

The Metro NY Chapter of the National Black MBA Association’s Premium Virtual Career Fairs seasonal series was developed in 2020 to continue the connection of career opportunities for thousands of applicants thus far to meet with corporate recruiters. The in-place career fairs were cancelled in March 2020 because of the restrictions of Covid-19 against public gatherings.

As of today, 10 companies will join our PVCF. Corporate recruiters representing Beam Suntory, S&P Global, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Henkel, Société Générale, Constellation Brands, William Grant & Sons and Estee Lauder Companies will be in attendance.

Corporate inquires and interest should be directed to: evp@nyblackmba.org
Applicant inquiries are to contact employment@nyblackmba.org.

About the National Black MBA Association Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community. In partnership with over four hundred of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries as well as the public and private sector with forty chapters and over 20,000 members, nationwide. Yet all NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common – they are all committed to the organization's goals and values.

Chuck Roberts 
Executive Vice President
Advisory Board 
Metro NY Chapter of the
National Black MBA Association                                              
evp@nyblackmba.org
c-646.323.0279

Chuck Roberts 
VP Operations, Metro NY Chapter 
+1 212.202.7544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association Presents  A Winter Premium Virtual Career Fair

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chuck Roberts 
VP Operations, Metro NY Chapter 
+1 212.202.7544
Company/Organization
Multi Marketing USA
450 Lexington Avenue
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 646-964-8181
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MMUSA is a performance digital marketing agency, located in New York. We specialize in strategizing campaigns that focused on bringing the fastest impact in the shortest amount of time for our clients. Our business mission is to listen actively and provide results.

performance digital marketing agency

More From This Author
The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association Presents  A Winter Premium Virtual Career Fair
Más Allá de las Fronteras Construyendo un Nuevo Hogar en una Nueva Tierra
ADOC agradece la preferencia y lealtad de sus clientes en Centroamérica
View All Stories From This Author