The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association Presents  A Winter Premium Virtual Career Fair

Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for hundreds of positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees, and mid-level managers.

As of today, 10 companies will join our Premium Virtual Career Fair.” — Chuck Roberts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association invites its members and community of followers to a free four (4) hour Premium Virtual Career Fair (PVCF) event on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 11:00am to 3:00pm EDT. This is our chapter’s 16th PVCF since March 2020. Over five hundred exceptional, diverse applicants will form waiting lists for interviews with major corporate recruiters. This event features positions as interns, entry to advanced level local to nationwide career opportunities. The career opportunities have been posted online as well as shared with the applicants prior to this week’s event. The applicants will be able to meet face-to-face for up to 8-minutes, with corporate recruiters from each of the ten (10) corporations assembled during the session and submit their resumes.

We offered a resume review and presentation skills session on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 6:00pm with Ms. Gisela Belinfante, MHRM - CEO of Resume Journey, LLC. We have also provided three (3) one-hour training sessions for the corporate recruiters who will be interviewing the applicants. Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for hundreds of positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees and mid-level managers. Fields of opportunities include accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, attorneys, business management, designers, banking, project and program managers, sales personnel, software engineers, analysts, directors, management trainees and many more areas. No MBA degree is required and undergraduate to graduate school educations in a wide range of interests are the norm. Travel and relocation options may be offered. All applicant attendees are required to register on Eventbrite before attending the PVCF and submit your resume.

The Metro NY Chapter of the National Black MBA Association’s Premium Virtual Career Fairs seasonal series was developed in 2020 to continue the connection of career opportunities for thousands of applicants thus far to meet with corporate recruiters. The in-place career fairs were cancelled in March 2020 because of the restrictions of Covid-19 against public gatherings.

As of today, 10 companies will join our PVCF. Corporate recruiters representing Beam Suntory, S&P Global, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Henkel, Société Générale, Constellation Brands, William Grant & Sons and Estee Lauder Companies will be in attendance.

Corporate inquires and interest should be directed to: evp@nyblackmba.org

Applicant inquiries are to contact employment@nyblackmba.org.

About the National Black MBA Association Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community. In partnership with over four hundred of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries as well as the public and private sector with forty chapters and over 20,000 members, nationwide. Yet all NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common – they are all committed to the organization's goals and values.

Chuck Roberts

Executive Vice President

Advisory Board

Metro NY Chapter of the

National Black MBA Association

evp@nyblackmba.org

c-646.323.0279