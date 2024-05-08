The National Black MBA Association Presents A Spring National Virtual Career Fair

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) invites its 42-chapter members

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) invites its 42-chapter members nationwide to a four (4) hour National Virtual Career Fair (NVCF) event on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm ET (9:00am to 1:00pm PT). Close to one thousand exceptional, diverse NBMBAA member applicants will form waiting lists for interviews with major corporate recruiters. This event features positions as interns, entry to advanced level local to nationwide career opportunities. The career opportunities have been posted online and shared with the applicants before this week’s event. The applicants will be able to meet face-to-face for 5 to 8-minutes, with corporate recruiters and representatives from each of the six (6) corporations assembled during the session and submit their resumes. The corporate representatives are from American Family Insurance, Citizens, Discover, NextEra Energy, NVIDIA, HUMNA, Alight, Acushnet Company, Dairy Farmers of America, and State Street.

In preparation for our event, we offered the applicants a resume review and presentation skills session on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6:00pm with Ms. Gisela Belinfante, MHRM - CEO of Resume Journey, LLC. We also provided three (3) one-hour training sessions for the corporate recruiters who will be interviewing the applicants.

Corporate recruiters seek applicants for hundreds of positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees, and mid-level managers. Fields of opportunities include accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, attorneys, business management, designers, banking, project and program managers, sales personnel, software engineers, analysts, directors, management trainees and many more areas. No MBA degree is required, and undergraduate to graduate school educations in various interests are the norm. Travel and relocation options may be offered.

MMUSA Global Group (Multi Marketing USA) and Board Executives, LLC were contracted to coordinate NVCF activities.

Corporate inquiries and interest should be directed to:

mvasquez@multimarketingusa.com

chuck.roberts@bdexecutives.com

About the National Black MBA Association Founded in 1970 at the University of Chicago, the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia is a non‐profit 501(c)(3), organization dedicated to the enhancement and development of educational and economic empowerment for African Americans. NBMBAA, with 42 chapters nationwide, is the premier business organization serving black professionals.