Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,665 in the last 365 days.

Re: Murphy Hill Rd / Shaftsbury

Both lanes now open to all traffic.


Katelyn J Cutler

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

From: Cutler, Katelyn
Sent: Monday, May 20, 2024 4:03 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Murphy Hill Rd / Shaftsbury

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Murphy Hill Rd. in Shaftsbury is Impassable in the area of numeric 301 due to a tree with wires down. 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  


Thank you,


Katelyn J Cutler

Emergency Communications Dispatcher


Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

You just read:

Re: Murphy Hill Rd / Shaftsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more