Re: Murphy Hill Rd / Shaftsbury
Both lanes now open to all traffic.
Murphy Hill Rd. in Shaftsbury is Impassable in the area of numeric 301 due to a tree with wires down.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
