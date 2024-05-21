NAMIC Announces Recipients of Annual Vision Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is proud to announce the winners of its 30th Annual Vision Awards. The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrate original, television and digital programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.
“This year is monumental as we celebrate 30 years of the NAMIC Vision Awards,” said A. Shuanise Washington, President, and CEO of NAMIC, Inc. “NAMIC is at the forefront in driving towards ethnic diversity in the industry and because of this we are proud to recognize the accomplishments of companies who create programming in alignment with our mission and vision.”
Congratulations to the 2024 winners for their continued work in creating and maintaining a diverse array of content in an ever-changing industry. NAMIC is honored to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.
NAMIC issued a total of 15 Vision Awards for networks and distributors. Hulu led the honors with awards in the Best Performance- Comedy, Comedy, and Lifestyle categories.
The full slate of winners is as follows:
Animation
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Juneteenth – Disney+
Best Performance – Comedy
Ashleigh Murray - The Other Black Girl – Hulu/Onyx
Best Performance – Drama
John Leguizamo - The Power – Prime Video
Children’s
American Born Chinese: What Guy Are You – Disney+
Comedy
UnPrisoned – Hulu/Onyx
Digital Media – Short Form
Ritual – PBS
Documentary
See it Loud: The History of Black Television – CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Company
Drama
Found – NBC
Lifestyle
Searching for Soul Food – Hulu/Onyx
News/Informational
“Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – CNN Worldwide
Original Movie or Special
Shooting Stars – Peacock
Reality
CritterFixers: Country Vets: Ready, Vet, Go! – Nat Geo WILD
Reality – Social Issues
OWN Spotlight: Oprah, Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Sports
SC Featured: The Lone Wolves – ESPN
Variety/Talk Show
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
A panel of judges, comprised of industry executives, review the award submissions each year. The applications are open to broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, syndicators, VOD content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms, independent film/video production companies, and distributors. For more information, or to view the 2024 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the media and technology industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
