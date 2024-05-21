Innately Receives State Grant to Advance OneEquine SaaS Platform to Elevate Equine Sport

Colorado Springs-based tech startup awarded $200,000 Advanced Industries funding

As native Coloradans, we are honored to receive the highly competitive Advance Industries grant to scale our technology while investing in local & rural economies by creating high-paying jobs” — Tyson Hartshorn, Innately's Founder & CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innately, an enterprise software company specializing in applications for the equine industry, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program.

“As a fourth generation native Coloradan from the rural southeastern plains, we are incredibly honored and excited to receive the highly competitive Advance Industries grant to scale our technology while investing in our local and rural economies by creating high-paying jobs,” says Tyson Hartshorn, Innately’s Founder & CEO. “Our vision is to enable equine breed & performance associations to consolidate data, simplify processes, and share operational costs across the industry, with the goal to grow the industry by reducing barriers to entry and attracting younger generations” Hartshorn says. “We are grateful for the investment by the state of Colorado and look forward to elevating Colorado’s presence in equine sports.”

The Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant supports businesses commercializing innovative and disruptive technologies in the advanced industries that will be created or manufactured in Colorado. These grants help promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries across the state by driving innovation and commercialization that move this vital part of the Colorado economy forward.

Colorado Springs-based Innately was awarded $200,000 to scale their Software as a Service (SaaS) OneEquine™ platform, expand offerings in innovative ways, and intelligently leverage technology to advance the equine industry while also preserving horse culture.

“Across the state, companies are rethinking existing technologies and inventing new ones within the advanced industries sector. Their success will create good-paying jobs in Colorado and has the potential to change lives across the state and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to support their development and look forward to celebrating future accomplishments,” said Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT.

About Innately: Innately’s mission is to intelligently leverage technology to preserve horse culture & elevate the equine sport by providing high-end enterprise registry and performance tracking applications. By partnering with best-in-class clients, Innately’s high-performance Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are revolutionizing the equine sport by streamlining and transforming the horse show and racing industries. Learn more at www.innate.ly.

About the Advanced Industries Accelerator Program

The Advanced Industries Accelerator Program was created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado’s advanced industries by driving innovation, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing access to early-stage capital and creating a strong infrastructure that increases the state’s capacity to be globally competitive.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.