Interscholastic Equestrian Association Selects Innately’s OneEquine Technology to Power Online Member Portal

Ten-Year Deal Elevates IEA’s Commitment to Youth Equestrian Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innately, an innovative software company with extensive experience developing applications for the equine industry, announces ten-year partnership with the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA). By selecting Innately’s OneEquine™ platform, IEA is committed to enhancing their members’ online experience and furthering their mission of promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian sports for youth grades 4-12. From member and event management to show entry and performance results, OneEquine’s intuitive, powerful, and simple design will enable IEA members and coaches to conveniently access services online - anytime, anywhere, from any device.

Co-Founder & Executive Director Roxane Durant is spearheading IEA’s partnership with Innately, recognizing that investment in technology initiatives is critical for their association’s future growth. “We looked extensively at a number of potential platforms and companies that could build and house our ever-growing member database needs,” says Durant. “In the end, Innately stood head and shoulders above the others as far as providing a custom streamlined user-friendly system that will launch IEA into the next level of customer service. To say we are excited about this next step in the evolution of the organization is an understatement.”

With nearly 15,000 members, IEA is the fastest-growing youth equestrian program in the nation and is on pace to continue expansions over the next few years. With the demographic of IEA’s members being youth under age 19, it is all the more imperative that their tech-savvy athletes can easily access data via IEA’s online portal, launching Summer 2024.

As an American Paint Horse Association (APHA) Alliance Partner, IEA was familiar with the launch of APHA’s modernized PH Central portal which is powered by OneEquine and recognizes the power of collaborating to create a seamless member experience for the benefit of both associations and members alike.

“With IEA joining our rapidly expanding group of associations on OneEquine, this collaborative approach positions the industry for future growth. Sharing technology costs enables associations to focus on serving their members and achieving their mission, which is superior to expensive and hard-to-maintain in-house systems,” says Tyson Hartshorn, Innately’ s Founder & CEO.

About IEA: Now in its 22nd year, the IEA has over 14,900 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. IEA’s mission is to promote lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics. IEA wishes to introduce students in grades 4-8 (Future) and 9-12 (Upper School) to equestrian sports and to develop understanding and appreciation of equestrian sports through organized competitions and educational opportunities. IEA further wishes to inspire and facilitate adults to continue their journey in equestrian athletics for a lifetime.

www.rideiea.org

About Innately: Innately’s mission is to intelligently leverage technology to preserve horse culture & elevate the equine sport by providing high-end enterprise registry and performance tracking applications. By partnering with best-in-class clients, Innately’s high-performance software as a service (SaaS) applications are revolutionizing the equine sport by streamlining and transforming the horse show and racing industries.

www.innate.ly