APHA Launches Industry-Leading PH Central Online Portal Powered by Innately’s OneEquine Technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innately, an enterprise software company specializing in applications for the equine industry, announces five-year contract with the American Paint Horse Association (APHA). Leveraging Innately’s OneEquine™ platform, APHA has launched their PH Central Online Portal to enhance their members’ online experience. From registration and transfers to event management and performance results, PH Central’s intuitive, powerful and simple design enables members to conveniently complete services online - anytime, anywhere, from any device.

Interim Executive Director David Dellin leads the charge for PH Central’s technology initiative that has been instrumental in APHA’s growth. "OneEquine enabled APHA to go from our in-house solution that was difficult to maintain to a modernized, cloud-based portal resulting in faster processing times, improved accuracy, lower operational costs, and a better user experience. Members will be able to complete their APHA business in a fraction of the time compared to our old system,” said Dellin. "APHA is a member organization, and the implementation of PH Central will allow us to continually serve our members better."

“With two decades of custom platform development expertise in the animal health space, Innately has strategically honed in on the equine market to streamline association operations by thoughtfully leveraging technology,” says Tyson Hartshorn, Innately’ s CEO.

As a native Coloradan from the rural southeastern plains, Hartshorn’s vision is to enable breed and performance associations to consolidate data, simplify processes, and share costs across the industry to spur the growth of horse culture for many generations to come. Hartshorn says, “Integrating data, systems, and association rulebooks is incredibly complex. APHA’s deployment of the PH Central platform showcases how this can be done by spending less, achieving more, and improving output. By partnering with innovative associations like APHA, we are making significant strides toward achieving our mission.”



About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962. APHA promotes, preserves, and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses.

About Innately: Innately’s mission is to intelligently leverage technology to preserve horse culture & elevate the equine sport by providing high-end enterprise registry and performance tracking applications. By partnering with world-class clients, Innately’s high-performance software as a service (SaaS) applications are revolutionizing the equine sport by streamlining and transforming the horse show and racing industries.

