Bruce Hounsell Joins LendKey to Spearhead ALIRO Development
By leveraging LendKey's strong network and sophisticated tools, ALIRO can become the go-to marketplace for both lenders and investors seeking a seamless and secure way to buy and sell loans.”CINCINNATI, OH, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendKey, the pioneer of network lending, proudly announces the appointment of Bruce Hounsell as the head of ALIRO, the company's groundbreaking loan trading platform. With more than three decades of experience in finance, including 24 years in fintech, Bruce brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the LendKey team.
Before joining LendKey, Bruce served as the Founder and Executive Vice President of The Debt Exchange, Inc. (DebtX), where he played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the secondary loan sale industry. Bruce's contributions include the development of patented systems and methods for trading financial products, as well as the creation of analytics tools used to value over $1 trillion of loans monthly.
Commenting on his new role, Bruce expressed his enthusiasm for joining LendKey: "I'm excited to take ALIRO to the next level. This platform has the potential to revolutionize loan trading by bringing much-needed transparency and efficiency to the market. By leveraging LendKey's strong network and sophisticated tools, ALIRO can become the go-to marketplace for both lenders and investors seeking a seamless and secure way to buy and sell loans."
"We are excited to welcome Bruce to the LendKey family," said Vince Passione, CEO of LendKey. "His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in the lending technology space."
Bruce holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA in Finance from the University of Colorado. He currently serves on the boards of The Debt Exchange, Inc., DebtX Software Solutions, Inc., DebtX Analytics, Inc., and Alpine Tremont, LLC.
For more information about ALIRO by LendKey, please visit www.joinaliro.com.
About LendKey:
LendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing network lending solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with clients by providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.
LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital network lending," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.
ALIRO is LendKey's loan trading marketplace where financial institutions and other market participants can easily transact. Loans are offered for sale and purchased in either whole loan or fractional loan participation format, and the platform supports both one-time and forward-flow transactions. ALIRO delivers the technology, tools, and ongoing service that financial institutions need to evaluate, execute, and manage loan trades to optimize their balance sheet and risk, focusing on improving net interest income.
Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across various customer acquisition channels and marketplaces. Today, LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $3 billion in consumer loans. Visit lendkey.com or JoinALIRO.com for more information.
