FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES MUSIC DOCUMENTARY “THE BLUES SOCIETY” FOR JULY RELEASE

In our music documentary THE BLUES SOCIETY, we shine a spotlight on Black voices and reveal the racial paternalism in the 1960s-era blues revival.” — Filmmaker Augusta Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the music documentary THE BLUES SOCIETY, narrated by actor Eric Roberts, which opens at the DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema in New York City on May 24, 2024 and Malco Studio on the Square in Memphis on May 31, 2024. In addition to additional theatrical screenings scheduled in Pittsburgh, Washington, DC and Portland -- THE BLUES SOCIETY will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting on July 9, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

Theatrical run and festivals:

May 24-30: New York, NY @ Firehouse: DCTV's Cinema for Documentary Film

May 31-June 6: Memphis, TN @ Malco Studio on the Square

June 1-9: Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Rivers Arts Festival

June 5-8: Washington DC @ Light Reel Film Fest

July 1: Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

THE BLUES SOCIETY is a feature-length documentary that reevaluates the life of the Memphis Country Blues Festival (1966-1970) through the lens of race, the counterculture of the 1960s, and the genre of Memphis blues. THE BLUES SOCIETY tells the story of blues masters Furry Lewis, Nathan Beauregard and Reverend Robert Wilkins. It’s also the story of a group of white artists from the North and the South who created a celebration of African American music in a highly segregated city. Reaching into the present, the film ends in a 2017 concert where John Wilkins returns to the stage that he last shared with his father, Reverend Robert Wilkins, 48 years earlier.

THE BLUES SOCIETY was written, directed, and produced by Dr. Augusta Palmer, and is narrated by actor Eric Roberts. Co-producer is J. Tinneny.

“I didn’t want to just make a concert film. Everyone can appreciate the unforgettable music in THE BLUES SOCIETY, but love for the blues didn’t cure white supremacy,” said filmmaker Augusta Palmer. “I wanted to recapture the idealism of the white organizers, but also to spotlight Black voices and reveal the paternalism in the 1960s blues revival. Structural racism has become much more visible to the nation since the pandemic. We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE BLUES SOCIETY with Cultural Animal, LLC and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

THE BLUES SOCIETY trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrnbLalAOT8

THE BLUES SOCIETY website: www.thebluessocietyfilm.com

