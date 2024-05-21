SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on April 22, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Deliberative Council of Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services – URAE-1 – Southeastern (“URAE-1”) in a meeting held today, approved the following items of the agenda, among other subjects:
a. Internal Regulations of the URAE-1 Deliberative Council;
b. Regional Basic Sanitation Plan, pursuant to article 17 of Federal Law No. 11,445/2007;
c. Appointment of ARSESP as the entity responsible for regulating and overseeing the services that are the purpose of the Concession Contract;
d. Signing of the Concession Contract, in a unified manner, for all Municipalities forming part of URAE-1 served by Sabesp, replacing the current contractual instruments entered into by the Municipalities.
The resolutions of the meeting (Portuguese only) are available at:
• Deliberation CD URAE 1 – Southeast nº 01, of May 20, 2024
• Deliberation CD URAE 1 – Southeast nº 02, of May 20, 2024
• Deliberation CD URAE 1 – Southeast nº 03, of May 20, 2024
• Deliberation CD URAE 1 – Southeast nº 04, of May 20, 2024
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br