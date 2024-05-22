Camelot Secure Achieves Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Trifecta
Company Recognized for CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting OfferingCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, announced today that the company has been honored with three cybersecurity distinctions from the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards panel. This recognition underscores Camelot's innovative approach to cybersecurity and its effective products and services to safeguard organizations against the increasingly complex threats posed by organized hackers. In addition, these honors validate Camelot's strategic vision in cybersecurity protection and the company’s CEO for his respected technology, cybersecurity, and aerospace leadership and dedication to mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.
Each 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award recipient has been selected based on their unique contributions to excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The organization honors multiple recipients in each award category, segmenting nominations by region and company size tiers to ensure fairness and a level playing field.
“We congratulate Camelot on being recognized for three awards in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn. “With hundreds of entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. We have found that Camelot’s achievements reflect an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”
Camelot’s 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards include:
- CEO of the Year - Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot, was honored for his pioneering leadership and over 40 years of experience spanning national security and cybersecurity; innovative, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, particularly for the intelligence, defense, and aerospace sectors; and dedication to mentoring the next generation of STEM and cybersecurity professionals.
- Best Cybersecurity Startup - Camelot Secure has significantly impacted the cybersecurity field, particularly with its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting, Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing, and Threat Detection & Incident Response services—in an impressively short period of over a year.
- Cybersecurity Product - The innovative Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering is engineered to shield organizations from increasingly complex and elusive threats that bypass conventional security measures and remain undetected for prolonged periods.
In addition to the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Camelot is the recipient of the following industry accolades:
- Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovators Award for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting and multiple techniques and technologies, including supply chain risk and attack surface management, network monitoring, log analysis, integrated threat intelligence feeds, and behavioral analysis.
- Camelot’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) eDiscovery Tool has been named a 2023 CSO50 Award winner from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
“The 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards reflect our passion and dedication to protecting enterprise and government organizations from unceasing hacking efforts,” said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot. “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards and pledge to continue innovating new cybersecurity methods for the benefit of every company seeking to insulate digital assets from bad actors.”
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
