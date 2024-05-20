Montgomery County Council Meets on May 21 to Vote on Appropriations for the Employee Health Benefit Self Insurance Fund and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

MARYLAND, May 20 - For Immediate Release: Monday, May 20, 2024

Also on May 21: Commemoration celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:15 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, led by Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Dawn Luedtke and Marilyn Balcombe, will recognize American Craft Beer Week. The second, led by Councilmember Will Jawando, will recognize Lupus Awareness Month

At 1 p.m., the full Council will hold a commemoration celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Bill 9-24, Group G Pension - Social Security Integration

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 9-24, Group G Pension – Social Security Integration, which would amend the Group G pension amount for the Integrated Retirement Plan. The bill is needed as a result of the newly negotiated Memorandum of Agreement between the Montgomery County Government and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 1664, AFL-CIO, which requires the Executive to submit the agreed upon legislation no later than Sept. 2024. Under the bill, eligible bargaining unit members would receive enhanced pension benefits. County expenditures would increase by approximately $600,000 in FY25 and $1.2 to $1.3 million annually after FY25.

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the County Executive. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment with amendment.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, May 21, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-80 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of Human Resources, Employee Health Benefit Self Insurance Fund, $5,200,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $5.2 million supplemental appropriation for the Employee Health Benefit Self Insurance Fund. The Office of Human Resources requested the supplemental appropriation to cover the cost of health insurance claims and administration for the remainder of FY24. The appropriation is needed due to increased costs of medical and prescription claims, which have caused the County’s actual expenses to outpace the original budgeted appropriation.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-75 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, General Personnel and Operating Costs, $16,311,002

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a more than $16.3 million supplemental appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The increase is needed to support general personnel and operating expenditures through the end of the fiscal year, as actual expenditures are expected to exceed the department budget. Operating expenses projected to exceed the appropriation are due to insurance premiums, vehicle maintenance, motor pool, personal protective equipment and medical equipment.

District Council Session

Proposed Update to the Montgomery County Growth Tiers Map

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a proposed update to the Montgomery County Growth Tiers Map. The Montgomery County Planning Board recommends an update to the map to reflect sewer category changes since 2012 and to correct inaccuracies in the current map.

In 2012, the Council adopted Subdivision Regulation (SRA) 12-01 to comply with the Maryland Sustainable Growth and Agricultural Preservation Act of 2012. That act required local jurisdictions to establish and adopt growth tiers to control the number of new subdivisions on septic fields. The purpose was to protect agriculture, control growth in rural areas, promote growth in areas that have infrastructure in place for it and reduce nitrogen from septic systems, a primary pollutant of the Chesapeake Bay.

A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 25, 2024.

Nomination and Appointment to the Montgomery County Planning Board

Introduction and vote expected: The Council will introduce and is expected to vote on nominations and an appointment to the Planning Board. The Council is seeking to appoint a Planning Board member to fill a full-term vacancy. The partial term of Commissioner Shawn Bartley expires on June 14, 2024. Per the Council’s Rules of Procedure, each Councilmember may nominate an individual who has been interviewed by the Council for the appointment.

On Feb. 15, 2024, the Council advertised the upcoming Planning Board vacancy with a March 11 deadline for applicants. From a list of qualified applicants, the Council selected and interviewed Mr. Bartley on April 30, 2024.

The Planning Board serves as the Council’s principal adviser on land use planning and community planning by overseeing the 37,000-acre park system and submitting the Parks Department’s proposed operating budget and Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to the Council. The Board deals with land acquisition and disposition matters, major development contracts for parks, development plans for individual park facilities, policies for park operations and park user fees. Planning Board members also serve as Commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. In addition to Mr. Bartley, Planning Board members include Chair Artie Harris, James Hedrick, Josh Linden and Mitra Pedoeem.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.