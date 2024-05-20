The Zaragoza Awards 2024: A Night of Triumph and Cultural Celebration in Hollywood, CA
2024 Zaragoza Awards: Celebrating notable individuals who have excelled in their professions and made significant contributions to their communities.
Mr. Pedro Ramos, Founder of the Zaragoza Awards, receiving recognition from the distinguished audience attending the event.
Honoring the Resilience and Achievements of the Migrant Community
The Zaragoza Awards, inspired by Ignacio Zaragoza's feat in the 1862 Battle of Puebla, honor migrants who excel abroad, demonstrating extraordinary work, altruism, and love despite the odds.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May, the iconic Celebrity Centre venue in Hollywood hosted the twelfth edition of the Zaragoza Awards. Initiated by community leader and lawyer Pedro Ramos, the event honors the resilience of migrants by drawing parallels between their tenacity and the historical fortitude of General Ignacio Zaragoza during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. W Publishing House exclusively covered the event.
— Pedro Ramos, Founder
Zaragoza Awards 2024: Celebrating Notable Individuals Who Have Excelled in Their Professions and Made Significant Contributions to Their Communities.
The ceremony began with Alonso García Puentes, the Master of Ceremonies, setting a welcoming tone, followed by an inspiring address from Pedro Ramos. Engaging video presentations throughout the evening deepened the audience's appreciation of Cinco de Mayo's cultural and historical significance.
Highlighting Distinguished Awardees
The 2024 Zaragoza Awards recognized notable individuals who have excelled in their professional fields while making profound community contributions:
Beatriz Ricartti, founder and former president of the Extraordinary Women Foundation.
María Galleta, leader of "Mothers and Deported Families in Action" in Tijuana, Mexico.
Jesús Corro López, a key figure in process engineering at TESLA.
Ruby Flores, who made history as the first Latina Deputy Chief in the Los Angeles Police Department, now leading Operations-Valley Bureau.
Olga Méndez, president of Treasures of Mexico.
Arnulfo Díaz, executive director of the Latino Migrants Foundation of California.
Martín Cruz, soccer coach for team Halcones.
Oscar Hernández, president of Caspa Morelos in California.
Deputy Chief Ruby Flores shared her groundbreaking journey to becoming the first Latina Deputy Chief in the LAPD, overseeing the largest command in the department. Her personal story, marked by significant milestones and challenges, deeply moved everyone present.
Cultural Echoes and Enlightening Speeches
The event also highlighted the fusion of American and Mexican cultures, with Agustín Corro López beautifully performing both national anthems, symbolizing the union of these rich heritages. The night featured key discussions by Raul Murillo on immigration complexities and Jaime Lucero on Latino community triumphs and trials. Dr. David Hayes-Bautista enriched these discussions with his insights into Latino experiences in America.
Celebrating Unity and Strength
The ceremony not only celebrated personal achievements but also emphasized the collective narrative of strength and unity emblematic of the Mexican-American heritage, resonating with the spirit of Cinco de Mayo. The Zaragoza Awards 2024 set a new benchmark for recognizing migrant resilience and achievements, reflecting a modern celebration of historical victory and cultural legacy.
The event served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing contributions of the migrant community to American society. The inspiring speeches and stories of the awardees highlighted how determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle.
Reflections from Attendees
Numerous attendees shared their reflections on the night. "It is an honor to be here and celebrate the achievements of these incredible individuals. Their dedication and sacrifice are truly inspiring," commented one attendee. Others expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about the significant contributions of the migrant community.
Looking to the Future
The impact of the Zaragoza Awards extends beyond the night of the ceremony. The organizers hope that this event will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and professionals. "Every year, we strive to highlight those who not only excel in their fields but also make a difference in their communities. It is our way of honoring their work and legacy," said Pedro Ramos.
How You Can Help
For those who wish to support this cause, there are several ways to get involved. From making donations to volunteering, any contribution can help continue the mission of the Zaragoza Awards. The community is at the heart of this event, and its support is crucial to its ongoing success.
In summary, the Zaragoza Awards 2024 were an unforgettable night of triumphs and cultural celebration. The combination of exciting activities, a noble cause, and the participation of a committed community ensured that this event was a resounding success. Attendees enjoyed a night full of inspiration and reflection, celebrating not only individual achievements but also the strength and unity of the migrant community.
For more information and to see photos of the event, visit our website at tueres.us. This annual event promises to continue being a pillar in the community, promoting solidarity and well-being year after year.
Alonso Garcia
Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network Corp
+1 4078819800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook