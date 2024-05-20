‘World-Hopping Walk Through the Dunes’ on June 2

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:

Friends of the Dunes invites you to a FREE World-Hopping Walk through the Dunes on Sunday, June 2 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Ma-le’l Dunes North. This free community event is on the final day of the annual Forest Moon Festival. Get the family outside to wear their best intergalactic-themed costume as we tour the Dunes as never before. Voyage through the swamps and wetlands to the Forest Moon, then take a selfie in the sandy Dune world! This space-themed guided walk will delight and inspire, introducing your family to the magical dune ecosystems of Humboldt County.

Be prepared for a hike in nature! Bring water, wear layers and comfortable shoes. It is highly recommended to wear long pants, long sleeved shirts, and mosquito spray. There is a pit toilet in the parking lot at Ma-le’l Dunes North and no restrooms on the trail. Please be on time as the guided walk leader will depart promptly at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 2. Friends of the Dunes is excited to host you on the trails of Ma-le’l Dunes North!

Directions to Ma-le’l Dunes North: Take Highway 255 toward Manila and turn west on Young Lane. Follow the dirt road north until you reach the parking lot next to the Mad River Slough.

Questions? Contact Ashley Osia, Development Director, at [email protected] or 707-444-1397 x 105.

Friends of the Dunes would like to thank our partners at the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge and California State Coastal Conservancy.