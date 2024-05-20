McKinleyville Community Choir Announces 2024 Calendar of Events

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

2024 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

McKinleyville Community Choir

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing free concerts on Saturday, May 25th at 3 PM at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Trinidad. Another concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd at 3 PM at the Arcata Presbyterian Church, corner of 11th and G St., Saturday, June 8th at 1 PM at the Eureka Main Library at 1313 3rd St., Eureka and again on Sunday, June 9th at 3 PM at Azalea Hall at 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville. Bring the family for an afternoon of song and good cheer. Refreshments will be provided. Donations welcome.