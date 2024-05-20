Submit Release
McKinleyville Community Choir Announces 2024 Calendar of Events

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

2024 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

large group of people posing on risers for group photo

McKinleyville Community Choir

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free spring concert at 3 PM on Saturday, May 25th at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Trinidad. Great for the whole family.  Goodies will be served by the Trinidad Civic Club.  Donations welcomed!

******************************************************

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free concert at 3Pm on Sunday, June 2nd at the Arcata Presbyterian Church at the corner of 11th and G St., Arcata.  Bring the family for an afternoon or song and good cheer.  Refreshments will be provided.  Donations welcome.

**********************************************************

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be giving a free concert on Saturday, June 8th at 1:00 pm at the main Eureka library on 1313 3rd Street, Eureka.  Everyone is welcomed!

**********************************************************

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free concert on Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road, McKinleyville.  Bring the family for an afternoon of song and good cheer.  Refreshments will be provided.  Donations welcome.

*********************************************************

