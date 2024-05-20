Update No. 3: Berlin Barracks / Fatal motor vehicle crash - involuntary manslaughter

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3002487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 0646 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ward Hill

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Satnam Singh

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brampton, Ontario

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: FM2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/Driver side damage

INJURIES: Minor

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation With Death Resulting

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rosetta Weber

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: XV CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All around damage

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter against Satnam Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, arising from this incident. He is expected to be arraigned on the new charge at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Singh remains jailed for lack of bail. No additional information is available at this time.

***Update No. 2: 5:40 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***

After being discharged from Central Vermont Medical Center, the driver of the tractor-trailer unit, Satnam Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, was taken into custody on a charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and ordered to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, for arraignment in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Singh was jailed at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $150,000 cash bail.

Vermont Route 100 was re-opened to traffic at about 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

***Update No. 1, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***

The investigation into this morning’s crash on Vermont Route 100 is active and ongoing this afternoon. The road is expected to remain closed for an additional approximately two hours. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, and exercise patience and caution when traveling in the area.

Additionally, the directions of travel for the vehicles involved were unclear in the initial version of this news release and have been updated below.

***Initial news release, 12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***

On April 11, 2024, at approximately 0646 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team and Department of Motor Vehicles responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 100 in Moretown. Upon arrival, both vehicles were located at an uncontrolled position off the east side of Route 100. The operator of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Evidence at the scene revealed Singh was traveling south on Route 100 when, for reasons still under investigation, he left his lane of travel and struck Weber’s northbound vehicle head on.

This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Waterbury Fire Department, Moretown Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Mad River Valley Ambulance.

- 30 -