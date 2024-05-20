Update No. 3: Berlin Barracks / Fatal motor vehicle crash - involuntary manslaughter
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3002487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 0646 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Moretown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ward Hill
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Satnam Singh
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brampton, Ontario
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: FM2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/Driver side damage
INJURIES: Minor
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation With Death Resulting
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rosetta Weber
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: XV CrossTrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All around damage
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter against Satnam Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, arising from this incident. He is expected to be arraigned on the new charge at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Singh remains jailed for lack of bail. No additional information is available at this time.
***Update No. 2: 5:40 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***
After being discharged from Central Vermont Medical Center, the driver of the tractor-trailer unit, Satnam Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, was taken into custody on a charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and ordered to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, for arraignment in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Singh was jailed at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $150,000 cash bail.
Vermont Route 100 was re-opened to traffic at about 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
***Update No. 1, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***
The investigation into this morning’s crash on Vermont Route 100 is active and ongoing this afternoon. The road is expected to remain closed for an additional approximately two hours. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, and exercise patience and caution when traveling in the area.
Additionally, the directions of travel for the vehicles involved were unclear in the initial version of this news release and have been updated below.
***Initial news release, 12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***
On April 11, 2024, at approximately 0646 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team and Department of Motor Vehicles responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 100 in Moretown. Upon arrival, both vehicles were located at an uncontrolled position off the east side of Route 100. The operator of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Evidence at the scene revealed Singh was traveling south on Route 100 when, for reasons still under investigation, he left his lane of travel and struck Weber’s northbound vehicle head on.
This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Waterbury Fire Department, Moretown Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Mad River Valley Ambulance.
