Lexus Revs Up Collab with Virtual Product Placement leader Mirriad for High-Octane Miami F1 Race Week Video Series
The campaign immerses diverse viewers into the Miami Grand Prix Race Week experienceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury automaker Lexus has partnered with Mirriad, the leader in AI-powered Virtual Product Placement (VPP), to bring fans an electrifying video series reaching diverse audiences.
Curated by Hispanic-owned entertainment company NEON16, the Miami F1 Race Week video series documents the experience of Black and Hispanic pro footballers and celebrity talent (athletes, music artists, and influencers) within the Formula 1 universe, a sport that historically has lacked diversity. From exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of driver immersions, a celebrity e-gaming race tournament, private receptions, and thrilling performances, the multi-part series delivers an unparalleled blend of sports, music, culture and entertainment.
"This collaboration represents a convergence of two dynamic worlds – the adrenaline-fueled action of Football and the precision engineering of Formula 1 racing," remarked Lisa McQueen, Media Manager from Lexus. "We're thrilled to once again partner with Mirriad to seamlessly integrate Lexus into this captivating narrative, reaching passionate sports and racing enthusiasts in a truly engaging way."
Through Mirriad's platform, Lexus is seamlessly woven into the fabric of the series via virtual integrations, amplifying visibility and affinity with audiences across multiple platforms. By strategically placing virtual integrations throughout a week of event coverage, Lexus aims to maximize exposure with a discerning audience, elevating brand awareness and engagement to new heights.
The 13-part video series can be found across social channels by NFL, Mundo NFL, NEON16, Cabra Sports and celebrity talent, offering fans an immersive experience like never before. NEON16 has been recognized as the #1 Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company. Their expertise in creating compelling content experiences ensures that this collaboration connects with audiences far and wide.
Lex Borrero, CEO from NEON16 notes on the project, "We're dedicated to crafting dynamic content that bridges the worlds of sports and culture. Teaming up with Lexus and Mirriad on the Miami F1 Race Week series further underscores this mission by using AI-powered technology to virtually integrate of-the-moment branding into this incredible fusion of athleticism and racing."
"Partnering with Lexus and NEON16 for the Miami F1 Race Week video series has been a testament to Mirriad's role in empowering brands to capitalize on cultural moments in real-time, delivering engaging content that resonates with audiences worldwide,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP of Brand Partnerships and Head of Diverse Supplier Marketplace at Mirriad. “Our AI-driven virtual integration capabilities allowed us to seamlessly integrate Lexus into the heart of the action with remarkable speed, ensuring maximum impact in a fast-paced environment. This collaboration also highlights Mirriad's agility and efficiency in enabling brands to think and activate swiftly.”
This latest project marks the continuation of a series of integrations between the luxury automaker and Mirriad’s AI-powered VPP technology, a collaboration that began in 2019 and has spanned numerous campaigns targeting diverse audiences. For more information please visit mirriad.com.
About Mirriad:
The advertising solution for the streaming era, Mirriad’s multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, Music, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and India.
ABOUT NEON16:
NEON16 is a diversified entertainment media company founded by industry veteran Lex Borrero and famed producer and artist Tainy, the mastermind behind some of music's most iconic hits and three-time GRAMMY© nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY© and multiple BMI Award Winner.
NEON16 is considered THE leading curator of culture in the Latin media, being voted the #1 Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of Music + Culture + Entertainment, NEON16 amplifies the vibrant sounds of global music, bridging cultural gaps by striving to create a dynamic platform showcasing talents’ rich diversity.
