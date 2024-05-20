Bridge Reconstruction Scheduled to Begin at Cheyenne River Bridge South of Maverick Junction on S.D. Highway 18

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 17, 2024

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin at the Cheyenne River Bridge one mile south of Maverick Junction on S.D. Highway 18.

Traffic will be moved to the eastbound lanes and reduced to two-way traffic with a twelve-foot width restriction and reduced speed limits in effect until mid-August 2024. This project will then repair the westbound bridge’s abutment and approach slab.

The prime contractor on the $1.2 million project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

