Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,664 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Reconstruction Scheduled to Begin at Cheyenne River Bridge South of Maverick Junction on S.D. Highway 18

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 17, 2024

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

 

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin at the Cheyenne River Bridge one mile south of Maverick Junction on S.D. Highway 18.

Traffic will be moved to the eastbound lanes and reduced to two-way traffic with a twelve-foot width restriction and reduced speed limits in effect until mid-August 2024. This project will then repair the westbound bridge’s abutment and approach slab. 

The prime contractor on the $1.2 million project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Bridge Reconstruction Scheduled to Begin at Cheyenne River Bridge South of Maverick Junction on S.D. Highway 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more