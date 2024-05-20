Announcing: LabFinder.com promotes Morgan Beidel to Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Beidel brings 7 years of LabFinder and healthcare experience to this new roleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, is pleased to announce the promotion of Morgan Beidel to Chief Operating Officer. Morgan will be responsible for streamlining and optimizing operational efficiency for the company working directly with each department leader.
LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “Morgan’s grit and passion for LabFinder and patients' healthcare needs is unprecedented. I have witnessed her dedication to this company and the industry and am proud to see her growth over the past 7 years. I look forward to seeing Morgan continue to make LabFinder a great marketplace for patients to conveniently book their lab and radiology tests and prioritize their health. Great things are coming for LabFinder!”
Morgan previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at LabFinder where she led company wide initiatives, growth strategies, product development, and partnership opportunities, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery and empowering patients with their health and medical decisions. She successfully launched multiple new features and services for LabFinder, such as the central repository for user test results, the in-network cost calculator, and the telehealth integration. She has also established and maintained long-term relationships with LabFinder customers, including physicians, labs, radiology companies, and insurance companies.
Morgan will bring her vast knowledge of LabFinder and healthcare and leverage her customer relationship management, strategy and leadership to improve cross-functional collaboration and provide strategic advice for her new role as COO.
“I am honored to continue to work for a company that not only values its patients but its employees. Dr. Segal’s leadership and trust in my abilities to help grow LabFinder is greatly appreciated. I look forward to helping patients gain easier access to testing and making informed medical decisions.” Morgan Beidel, Chief Operating Officer stated.
Morgan has an Executive Master of Health Administration from Cornell University and a clinical background in cardiology. She is a proven operator and revenue generator and is passionate about innovation and collaboration in the healthcare industry.
About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com
Maggie Townsend
LabFinder.com
+1 770-855-3413
email us here