Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,570 in the last 365 days.

LabFinder.com creates a stronger food allergy and sensitivity test offering with the addition of Infinite Allergy Labs

Infinite Allergy Labs joins LabFinder.com to bring food allergy and sensitivity as well as environmental allergy testing to the platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, recently announced its expansion of food allergy and sensitivity as well as environmental allergy test offering with the addition of Infinite Allergy Labs. Infinite Allergy Labs is a COLA Accredited & CLIA Certified laboratory offering the most comprehensive and trusted Food Allergy and Sensitivity test as well as environmental allergy test on the market. They are the only laboratory that tests IgE, IgG4, IgG and C3b/d for food allergy and sensitivity.

LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “We are excited to strengthen our allergy test offering with the addition of Infinite Allergy Labs.Their advanced allergy test kits allows patients to have a better understanding of food sensitivity and allergy as well as environmental allergy to make informed decisions on their diet and lifestyle to improve their overall health.”

Infinite Allergy Labs provides testing kits for:
- Food Allergy & Sensitivity
- Dried Blood Spot Food Allergy and Sensitivity especially when phlebotomist access is limited or patients cannot visit healthcare facilities
- Environmental Allergy

Nick Jooma, CEO & Owner of Infinite Allergy Labs says, "Our goal is to give patients insight and education on how food allergy and sensitivity can impact their health. Over time, food sensitivity & allergy can be tied to various types of health issues. Partnering with the LabFinder platform and telehealth service, will allow patients to easily order their food allergy and sensitivity test kits online from home and review their results so they can start the next steps in improving their health.”

About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. LabFinder.com

About Infinite Allergy:
Infinite Allergy Labs is certified by CLIA and accredited by COLA since its inception, with a zero-deficiency compliance record and offering the most comprehensive and trusted Food Allergy and Sensitivity test as well as environmental allergy test on the market. Actively participate in American Proficiency Institute (API) testing programs and consistently achieving a 100% score. They are the only laboratory that tests IgE, IgG4, IgG and C3b/d for food allergy and sensitivity. https://infiniteallergylabs.com/

Maggie Townsend
LabFinder.com
maggie@labfinder.com

You just read:

LabFinder.com creates a stronger food allergy and sensitivity test offering with the addition of Infinite Allergy Labs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more