LabFinder.com improves New Jersey radiology offering with ImageCare Radiology partnership
ImageCare Radiology expands patient reach for radiology services with LabFinder.com platformNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, adds ImageCare Radiology to its list of providers. ImageCare provides cutting-edge imaging technology administered by skilled providers to their patients.
LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “ImageCare is another great addition to the LabFinder platform. Their investment in imaging technology and commitment to quality patient experiences, supports our initiatives and adds to the depth of our radiology offering. ”
ImageCare Radiology has several imaging centers in New Jersey including:
- Morristown, NJ
- Lake Hopatcong, NJ
- Denville, NJ
- Rockaway, NJ
- Milburn, NJ
- West Orange, NJ
- Wayne, NJ
- Paterson, NJ
- Fair Lawn, NJ
- Newton, NJ
- Vernon, NJ
- Franklin, NJ
- Sparta, NJ
- Hackettstown, NJ
- Flemington, NJ
- Annadale, NJ
- Middletown, NJ
- East Brunswick, NJ
- Iselin, NJ
ImageCare Radiology’s most popular exams include:
- Coronary Calcium Score
- Coronary CTA
- MRI
- 3D Mammogram
- Ultrasound
- CT
- PET/CT
- Interventional Radiology
- Nuclear Medicine
Andriea Santos-Lima, CEO of ImageCare Radiology, says "We are proud to be a part of LabFinder.com and the easy access they provide patients to find the right radiology service. Our partnership will help connect patients to an ImageCare center near them in New Jersey. We look forward to continuing to advance our imaging experience through LabFinder.”
About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com
About ImageCare Radiology: At ImageCare Radiology, your utmost comfort and satisfaction are their primary concerns. ImageCare Radiology is dedicated to consistently enhancing imaging services by investing in cutting-edge technology and skilled professionals. ImageCare’s commitment to optimizing your experience includes efficient, same-day and next-day scheduling, convenient operating hours, and readily available radiologists for phone consultations with referring physicians. They understand the value of your time and strive to provide the best possible service to both our patients and the physicians they support. https://imagecarecenters.com/
Maggie Townsend
LabFinder.com
maggie@labfinder.com