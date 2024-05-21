Alan-1, Inc. Awarded Utah's Best of State in Visual Arts for Studios & Creative Spaces for 2024
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan-1, Inc., a pioneering video game studio and arcade manufacturer is thrilled to announce it has been named Utah's Best of State in the Visual Arts category for Studios & Creative Spaces for 2024. This prestigious accolade recognizes Alan-1's commitment to excellence in video game software and hardware design and its role in providing a state-of-the-art creative workspace that fosters innovation and passion surrounding the arcade entertainment industry.
Located in Tooele, Utah —Alan-1, Inc. is an innovator in the video arcade coin-operated gaming industry. They earned the International Game Developers Association (IGDA)’s Pushing Boundaries award in December of 2023 for their arcade game Avian Knights and the intellectual property powering it –the Video Arcade System™ (VAS) and Major League eSports™ (MLeS) platform. These innovative technologies advance the traditional arcade game cabinet experience by providing built-in immersive haptics and cross-platform competitive leaderboards using unique ranking systems featuring MLeS League Points™.
"We are honored to receive this recognition," said James Anderson, Founder of Alan-1, Inc. "Creating 'Avian Knights' was a journey of passion and creativity, and this award is a testament to our team’s hard work and the vibrant culture of innovation created by our team here at Alan-1."
The studio is not only celebrated for its modern and unique arcade game hardware but also for its commitment to creating a safe community where families and friends can create memories and build friendships. Alan-1 aims to do this by offering competitive and cooperative multiplayer gaming experiences. They also host online and in-person tournament events. Alan-1’s Major League eSports™ platform hosted the MLeS 2023-24 annual live World Championship Tournament January of this year at Flynn’s Retrocade in Roy, Utah, where over $17,000 in prizes was awarded to winning contestants.
Following the launch of their Major League eSports™ Tournament, Alan-1 partnered with Atari® to manufacture Atari’s Recharged arcade cabinets. The Recharged games are the updated versions of the classic Atari games of the 1970s and 80s and will be remastered for arcade cabinets using Alan-1’s Video Arcade System™. Their first collaborative arcade cabinet, Asteroids® Recharged, was unveiled at the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas and will be released in Q3 of 2024. Pre-orders for the Asteroids Recharged cabinet are available now at Alan-1.com.
The Best of State award also highlights Alan-1's influential role in enhancing Utah's creative sector and its impact on the national stage. The award ceremony, to be held at the prestigious Utah Best of State Gala on May 24th, 2024, will offer Alan-1 an opportunity to showcase its achievements and ongoing projects to a distinguished audience.
For more information about Alan-1, Inc., Avian Knights, Atari’s Asteroid’s Recharged arcade cabinet, the Video Arcade System™, Major League eSports™, or to arrange a visit for an Alan-1 studio/factory tour, please contact:
Collin Dorsett
PR Director
Email: press@alan-1.com
Website: https://alan-1.com/
Tel: 1-844-44-ALAN1
About Alan-1 Inc
Based in Tooele, Utah with offices in Sunnyvale, California and founded in 2021, Alan-1, Inc. has been committed to creating innovative gaming experiences and fostering a wholesome and fun gaming community. The company comprises three divisions that include game development/publishing, coin-op/arcade and eSports. The company strives to revive classic arcade competition with modern gameplay, graphics, and features. Avian Knights, the company’s flagship gaming title, has garnered acclaim and a dedicated player base since its release on the Atari VCS in May of 2023. The play-at-home version featuring local 8 player multiplayer arena competition will officially release on PC, Xbox, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch at the end 2024
About Atari, Inc.
Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages
a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at www.Atari.com.
Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). ©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.
