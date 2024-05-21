ZEMILL TO LAUNCH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SNAZZY SNEAKERS AND POJAZZ MOVIE NIGHT AT EVO ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX
Zemill Continues To Elevate Entertainment Experiences for Everyone
Zemill’s PoJazz Experience Live on film is an amazing vision that has come to fruition. I’m beyond humbled and excited! You’re gonna sing, laugh, and say Whoof and Meow!”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zemill, creator of Zemill's PoJazz Experience, renowned spoken word artist, song writer and entertainment connoisseur, is set to wow audiences with a spectacular feature event on the evening of Saturday, June 22, at the esteemed EVO Entertainment Complex in Southlake, Texas.
— Zemill
This night promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending music, and film into a one-of-a-kind entertainment extravaganza! Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the Premiere of Zemill's first-ever concert film, promising an evening filled with electrifying performances, audience engagement and cinematic magic!
The Red Carpet event is set to make history and establish itself as a must-attend affair for entertainment enthusiasts and trendsetters. Casual Chic attire and your Snazzy Sneakers will set the Red Carpet on fire!
The exciting lineup for the PoJazz Movie Night includes performances by acclaimed artists Joel McCray and Fulton Turnage, accompanied by the talented Jaquita Jones, Will Brooks, and Dr. Jonathan Johnson serving as the MC for the evening. Their stellar talents are sure to elevate the event to new heights and create an atmosphere of pure excitement and joy!
Zemill says, "The music is magic. Joel, JaQuita and Will make musical notes dance. This is a feel good film that elevates your senses."
Zemill invites guests to join him for a night of celebration, creativity, and excitement. This exclusive event promises to be a showcase of talent, style, and glamour, marking a milestone in Zemill's illustrious career and cementing his status as a visionary in the worlds of film and entertainment!
For media inquiries, interview requests, and press passes, please contact Desirae L. Benson.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of Snazzy Sneakers and PoJazz Magic - be a part of the glamour and excitement at Zemill's exclusive Premier Concert Film event! Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.
Secure your tickets by clicking here: Zemill's Pojazz Experience Movie Night
About Zemill:
Zemill is an acclaimed spoken word artist and entertainment entrepreneur known for his bold vision and creative excellence. With a passion for innovative design and captivating storytelling, Zemill continues to push boundaries and redefine the worlds of fashion, music, and film.
