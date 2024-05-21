Elite Multimedia’s Josiah Corbin Accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council and Rolling Stone Culture Council

Elite Multimedia is excited to announce that its Director of Business Development has been appointed as a council member to two prestigious organizations.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josiah Corbin, Director of Business Development at Elite Multimedia Productions, a live event production company specializing in Lighting and LED solutions for Touring, Corporate, Tradeshows, and Custom builds, has been accepted into the Rolling Stone Culture Council , a private, vetted community for influencers, tastemakers, and innovators in the worlds of music, entertainment, media, social impact, food and beverage, fashion, sports, gaming, and cannabis. Along with the prestigious recognition from Rolling Stone, Corbin has also been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council , an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.A review committee for both councils selected Josiah Corbin based on the depth and diversity of his experience and contributions to the entertainment industry. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of both councils, Josiah Corbin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum and speak to trends in culture, entertainment, music, media, fashion, and innovation. He will also be able to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published expert panels alongside other experts on Rollingstone.com and Forbes.com.Finally, Josiah Corbin will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketingcollateral, high-touch support from the Rolling Stone Culture Council and Forbes Council member concierge teams, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.“I am honored, humbled, and incredibly excited to join this vetted community of tastemakers and industry insiders. I’m eager to contribute my experience and generate thought leadership topics that influence the world around me. I’m eager to generate work opportunities for myself and Elite Multimedia while continuing to unearth what’s next in the live event and entertainment space. I look forward to developing new strengths and nurturing existing ones. I’m grateful for every moment that I’ve trusted my gut while following my love and passion for music and entertainment. I look forward to contributing regularly to the Rolling Stone Culture Council and Forbes Council and, little by little, leaving my influence on the world around me. The best is yet to come,” states Director of Business Development Josiah Corbin.About Elite Multimedia:Founded in 2009 by Jeremy Byrd, Elite Multimedia has rapidly established itself as a leader in the audiovisual industry. Initially focusing on House of Worship productions, the company expanded its expertise to provide comprehensive event production services for trade shows, corporate events, and national music tours. With over a decade of experience, Elite Multimedia has garnered a reputation for excellence, supporting major music acts and Fortune 500 companies. Committed to delivering unparalleled services, Elite Multimedia continues to innovate and exceed client expectations, ensuring every event is memorable.