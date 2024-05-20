Daily Session Report for Monday, May 20, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 20, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 431 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 432 Health
HR 433 Health
HR 434 Health
HR 435 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 436 Labor And Industry
HR 437 Health
HR 438 State Government
HR 439 State Government
HR 440 Health
HR 441 State Government
HR 442 Housing And Community Development
HB 2089 Insurance
HB 2274 Education
HB 2275 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2276 Finance
HB 2277 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2278 Finance
HB 2279 Education
HB 2280 State Government
HB 2281 Judiciary
HB 2282 Finance
HB 2283 Health
HB 2284 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2285 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2286 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2287 Transportation
HB 2288 Local Government
HB 2289 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2290 Judiciary
HB 2291 Judiciary
HB 2292 Commerce
HB 2293 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2294 Professional Licensure
HB 2295 Professional Licensure
HB 2296 Judiciary
HB 2297 Education
HB 2298 State Government
HB 2299 Professional Licensure
HB 2300 Professional Licensure
HB 2301 Transportation
HB 2302 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2303 Judiciary
HB 2304 Judiciary
HB 2305 Transportation
HB 2306 Transportation
HB 2307 Appropriations
SB 269 Finance
SB 739 Health
SB 916 Transportation
SB 920 Judiciary
SB 1017 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1132 Local Government
SB 1133 Local Government
SB 1134 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.