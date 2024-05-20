Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,662 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 20, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 20, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 431       Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 432       Health

HR 433       Health

HR 434       Health

HR 435       Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 436       Labor And Industry

HR 437       Health

HR 438       State Government

HR 439       State Government

HR 440       Health

HR 441       State Government

HR 442       Housing And Community Development

                        

HB 2089    Insurance

HB 2274    Education

HB 2275    Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2276    Finance

HB 2277    Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2278    Finance

HB 2279    Education

HB 2280    State Government

HB 2281    Judiciary

HB 2282    Finance

HB 2283    Health

HB 2284    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2285    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2286    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2287    Transportation

HB 2288    Local Government

HB 2289    Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2290    Judiciary

HB 2291    Judiciary

HB 2292    Commerce

HB 2293    Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2294    Professional Licensure

HB 2295    Professional Licensure

HB 2296    Judiciary

HB 2297    Education

HB 2298    State Government

HB 2299    Professional Licensure

HB 2300    Professional Licensure

HB 2301    Transportation

HB 2302    Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2303    Judiciary

HB 2304    Judiciary

HB 2305    Transportation

HB 2306    Transportation

HB 2307    Appropriations

                        

SB 269        Finance

SB 739        Health

SB 916        Transportation

SB 920        Judiciary

SB 1017     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1132     Local Government

SB 1133     Local Government

SB 1134     Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 21, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more