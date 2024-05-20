Daily Session Report for Monday, May 20, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 20, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 431 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 432 Health

HR 433 Health

HR 434 Health

HR 435 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 436 Labor And Industry

HR 437 Health

HR 438 State Government

HR 439 State Government

HR 440 Health

HR 441 State Government

HR 442 Housing And Community Development

HB 2089 Insurance

HB 2274 Education

HB 2275 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2276 Finance

HB 2277 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2278 Finance

HB 2279 Education

HB 2280 State Government

HB 2281 Judiciary

HB 2282 Finance

HB 2283 Health

HB 2284 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2285 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2286 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2287 Transportation

HB 2288 Local Government

HB 2289 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2290 Judiciary

HB 2291 Judiciary

HB 2292 Commerce

HB 2293 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2294 Professional Licensure

HB 2295 Professional Licensure

HB 2296 Judiciary

HB 2297 Education

HB 2298 State Government

HB 2299 Professional Licensure

HB 2300 Professional Licensure

HB 2301 Transportation

HB 2302 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2303 Judiciary

HB 2304 Judiciary

HB 2305 Transportation

HB 2306 Transportation

HB 2307 Appropriations

SB 269 Finance

SB 739 Health

SB 916 Transportation

SB 920 Judiciary

SB 1017 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1132 Local Government

SB 1133 Local Government

SB 1134 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.