The 2025 IP Awareness Summit will be held in San Francisco at the Global HQ of Dolby Laboratories - SAVE-THE-DATE

An audience-interactive event, IPAS 2025 will seek to unbundle emerging AI opportunities and IP challenges for businesses, innovators and society

IPAS 2025 brings together the IP experience of business leaders, policymakers and inventors, as well as content industry creators and investors” — Bruce Berman, Chairman & Co-Founder, CIPU

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) has announced that it is holding 2025 IP Awareness Summit on April 24th at Dolby Laboratories' headquarters in San Francisco. Save this date.Keynotes and speakers will be drawn from the leading businesses, inventors, content industry creators, policymakers, investors, academics, licensors, executives and lawyers. The audience will include many of the same, as well as entrepreneurs and government agencies..Past IPAS keynotes have included Senator Thom Tillis, Judiciary Committee IP Chair, NPR editor and technology journalist Kara Miller and UC Berkeley's David Teece, the most cited business economist in the world, and an advocate of intellectual capital and IP rights. Dr. Alan C. Nelson, AI cancer diagnostics pioneer who has been using machine learning since the 1990s and has developed advanced pre-Nvidia microchips for doing so, was 2024 keynote.CIPU has held seven previous IPA Summits since 2016 with leading innovation centers, including Northwestern University (McCormick School of Engineering and Kellogg School of Management (twice), Northeastern University Center for Innovation Research, Columbia University and Columbia Technology Ventures, Chicago-Kent College of Law and Illinois Institute of Technology and UC Berkeley Haas Business School (twice).Another IPAS featured speaker was Jonathan Taplin, film producer (“The Last Waltz,” “Mean Streets”), author (“Move Fast and Break Things”), Director Emeritus of USC’s Innovation Lab, and former Bob Dylan tour manager.In total more than 150 speakers, 1300 attendees and 50 partners have participated in the Summit. The CIPU YouTube channel has dozens of IPAS panel and speaker videos available."IPAS 2025 brings together the IP experience of business leaders, policymakers and inventors, as well as content industry creators and investors," said Bruce Berman, Chairman and Co-Founder of CIPU and Managing Director of Brody Berman Associates . "CIPU is pleased to return the Summit in April to the Bay Area where AI and IP licensing are at the forefront of innovation."IPAS for 2025 will include more social and networking activities, such as a possible tour of the leading edge Dolby Laboratory facilities in San Francisco on and a post event reception with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. IPAS 2025 will be held at the iconic Dolby headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, home of one of the most technologically advanced theaters. This year's theme is AI, Innovation and Ownership.A 20% discount for early bird registration is available now with the appropriate code. IPAS25CORP for businesses, investors, lawyers and creators; IPASNFP for government, educators, nonprofits and IP organizations. Go ipawarenesssummit.com . Space is limited.The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is a nonpartisan nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a critically-acclaimed podcast series in its fourth season. UIPM enables successful creators, entrepreneurs and strategists to share their IP story. For more information, visit understandingip.org . For more information about Dolby visit www.dolby.com

