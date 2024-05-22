Telewave.io & Select Spectrum: Advancing Private Critical Communication Solutions
Telewave.io partners with Select Spectrum to offer private 4G/5G solutions for utilities and critical comms, led by Telewave.io's new Managed Services Division.

Introduction
Telewave.io is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Select Spectrum, introducing pioneering private 4G/5G solutions designed specifically for the utility and critical communication industries. This initiative, spearheaded by Telewave.io’s new Managed Services Division, aims to revolutionize communications infrastructure by providing comprehensive services from spectrum acquisition and software-defined Radio to system implementation and Observability.
Strategic Spectrum Access Through Select Spectrum
Select Spectrum offers 5 MHz of nationwide licensed spectrum in the 1670-1675 MHz range, known as Band 54, perfect for private 4G and 5G networks in utility and critical infrastructure industries. Band 54 provides flexible bandwidth use and high performance for mobile data, IoT sensors, and emergency management. In addition, we can identify and secure additional spectrum, including CBRS (3550-3700 MHz), ensuring compliance with the latest 3GPP standards. Our turnkey solution enables a private communications network free from noise, congestion, and security risks associated with
shared spectrum.
Telewave.io's Comprehensive Solution Offering
• Dedicated Spectrum through partnership with Select Spectrum.
• Hardware Provision: Telewave.io will supply all necessary hardware components, including rugged antennas and robust base stations, to ensure superior performance and dependability.
• Customized Design and Installation: Our expert team will tailor the communications infrastructure to fit your company's needs, guaranteeing seamless integration and optimal operation.
• Collaboration with Trusted Vendors: Telewave will deliver a holistic turnkey solution tailored to all your field communication requirements in partnership with DAMM and other reputable vendors.
Additional Technology Solutions
• Telewave.io LimeNET Software Defined Bridges: This hardware/software solution provides a robust foundation for converging wireless technologies such as cellular networks, IoT, and media streaming. It enables the delivery of a complete cellular or IoT infrastructure stack as a secure, self-contained application, allowing for rapid deployment and updates and the flexibility to reconfigure the hardware for different systems if needed.
• Multi-Service Network solutions meet the demanding needs of modern critical communication providers.
• AI-O Observability Platform: AI-O offers a comprehensive network management experience with advanced multi-protocol support, seamlessly observing various protocols and network systems such as IMCI (NMS), DAMM (LMR), and LIME Microsystems (Open RAN). The platform enhances Observability with Integrated Management and Control Interface (IMCI) systems and wireline sensors, including Telewave.io sensors, expanding the scope of network insights. Leveraging AI technology, AI-O provides detailed network oversight, alerting users to power fluctuations, communications breakdowns, outages, and device failures.
Target Industries
This integrated communication solution is ideal for:
• Utilities
• Mining
• Transportation Networks
• Energy and Resources
• Agriculture
• Public Safety
Experience the Telewave.io Difference
Embrace the future with Telewave.io's Managed Services Division. Our solutions guarantee reliability and innovation, crafted to propel your operations forward. Our team is ready to design, implement, and manage a communication system to elevate your operational capabilities.
Take Full Control of Your Communications Platform
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to enhance your communication systems with a comprehensive turnkey solution. Partner with us and leverage strategic innovation and trusted leadership in communications technology.
Telewave.io & Select Spectrum: Guiding Your Path to Advanced Industry Communications
