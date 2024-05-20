Etnyre International Acquires Hendrick Manufacturing
Etnyre International announces the acquisition of Hendrick Manufacturing, a metal fabrication company, out of Pennsylvania and Kentucky.OREGON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etnyre International Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hendrick Manufacturing with facilities located in Carbondale, Pennsylvania and Owensboro, Kentucky. With this acquisition, the Etnyre International group of companies now includes E.D. Etnyre & Co, Hendrick Manufacturing, SMF, and BearCat Mfg. This acquisition expands Etnyre International’s metal manufacturing presence in new markets. Hendrick manufactures industrial perforated products, industrial wedge wire and profile bar screen products, and aesthetically pleasing architectural products for interior and exterior spaces.
Hendrick was founded in 1876 in Northeast Pennsylvania, manufacturing perforated metal screens to service the oil filtration and coal industry. The company grew in size and scope and in 1974 the company expanded into other industrial screens forming the Hendrick Screen division at its facility in Kentucky. Over the many decades, Hendrick continued to expand its market reach as a result of its dedication to high quality products and a high-touch customer service approach. Today, Hendrick serves over 750 customers in over 15 diverse market segments across North America with a small subset of customers in
another 35 countries globally.
“This is an exciting time for our Company,” said Ganesh Iyer, President and CEO of Etnyre International. “Hendrick’s business model aligns well with our strategic imperatives to expand our metal manufacturing portfolio, produce superior quality products and services, and take good care of our people. Ultimately our vision is to improve lives by serving infrastructure needs of the world. Together I believe that we can make a real difference.”
“It’s a real honor to bring the nearly 150-year-old family-owned Hendrick Manufacturing Company into the 126-year-old Etnyre company family.” Notes William Etnyre, Chair of the Board for Etnyre International. “We look forward to joining forces in creating products used to improve lives throughout the world, while living our values of care, humility, integrity, respect, and trust in service to our company members and communities.”
Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.
