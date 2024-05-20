Spring Menu Offerings Delight at TRIBUTE at The Houstonian
At TRIBUTE, we enjoy having great relationships with local providers. We offer the freshest seasonal ingredients with a local story to tell and work hard to bring that forward in every menu we create”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of spring, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers fresh seasonal menu offerings at TRIBUTE, the hotel's fine dining restaurant. The menus stay true to creating delicious food inspired by a fusion of authentic flavors from Texas, Mexico, and Louisiana, playfully dubbed Tex-Lex cuisine. Executive chef Gonzalo Campos and his team have thoughtfully created these dishes by sourcing ingredients from local purveyors, including Prestige Oysters, Houston Dairymaids, and Gilbert's Tortillas.
Executive chef Campos shares his passion for local ingredients: "At TRIBUTE, we enjoy having great relationships with local providers. We offer the freshest seasonal ingredients with a local story to tell and work hard to bring that forward in every menu we create." This dedication to quality and authenticity is what sets TRIBUTE apart.
Situated on the first level of The Houstonian Hotel, TRIBUTE features expansive windows showcasing the colorful landscaping and the historic Live Oak tree on the hotel grounds. The beautiful decor and the rich wood and marble textures throughout the dining room enhance the refined atmosphere. Visitors can indulge in comfortable seating in the main dining area or opt for a more secluded setting in the Wine Room, where they can enjoy an intimate meal surrounded by a cascade of over 4,000 wine bottles.
Diners can enjoy new items on the restaurant's breakfast menu, starting with Steak and Eggs. Cooked over an open flame, a 16-ounce T-bone steak is served alongside chalupas, salsa verde, two eggs, and breakfast potatoes. New items on the lunch menu include empanadas made with Oaxaca cheese, squash blossom, zucchini, and house-made mole. The empanada’s flaky crust, cheese, and authentic mole make a perfect bite. On the lighter side, guests can enjoy a watermelon-cucumber salad, highlighting the season's fresh ingredients. Diners can pair the salad with protein options, including shrimp, salmon, or chicken. Crawfish Remoulade and Crawfish Cakes are two favorites that showcase the Creole flavors with heaping servings of crawfish packed into each bite.
Heartier options include a Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house-made concha with raspberry chipotle sauce and marinated cabbage slaw. The sandwich, an excellent choice for lunch or dinner, combines sweet and savory flavors, and the house-made concha is a menu standout. Guests can also opt for the newly created Snapper Zarandeado. With a preparation inspired by restaurant owner Don Tino of Nayarit, Mexico, the Snapper at TRIBUTE is smoked over Post Oak wood sourced from the Texas Hill Country and then covered with an authentic Zarandeado paste, giving the dish its unique flavor.
Other dishes on the seasonal dinner menu include Iberico Pork served with crawfish etouffee, green onion, and popcorn rice; Striped Bass made with crab-stuffed squash blossom, zucchini fava beans, and creme; and Rohan Duck served with duck dirty rice, cracklings, and blueberry demi glaze. Pavlova, a light dessert perfect for spring, is made with mango passion fruit sorbet, coconut, and whipped ganache. Its presentation with fruit and edible flowers makes it as beautiful to look at as it is to taste.
Cocktail enthusiasts will be delighted with a trio of additions to The Bar's menu. Guests can enjoy the Gold Rush, Espresso Old Fashioned, and Ground Control to Major Tom indoors or outside on The Bar's comfortable patio.
TRIBUTE is open Sunday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant offers weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a convenient to-go option that makes dining in the comfort of home easy and delicious.
Photos available here.
The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
