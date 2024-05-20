Unilog and Bluon Forge New Path in HVAC eCommerce Optimization
Unilog, a pioneer in connected product content and commerce solutions for wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers, proudly announces its partnership with Bluon, the leader in HVAC efficiency technology.
This alliance marks a significant stride in Unilog’s mission to empower distributors with top-tier digital commerce solutions. Together, Unilog and Bluon offer an innovative extension designed to revolutionize the HVAC online shopping experience. Part of Unilog’s CX1 Connect integration hub, the new extension integrates Bluon’s search capabilities with Unilog’s robust eCommerce platform, enabling distributors to provide their customers with an unparalleled ability to find any HVAC model and corresponding BOM in seconds as well as a comprehensive cross-reference database for OEM and aftermarket part replacements.
“With Bluon’s unmatched search technology and our suite of eCommerce products, we are transforming the way HVAC parts are sourced and purchased online,” said Adam Cusumano, EVP of Product and Marketing at Unilog. “This partnership is about simplifying the complex, delivering efficiency, and driving growth for our customers.”
“Teaming up with Unilog feels like divine intervention, as we can now finally allow distributors, at scale, to easily utilized our powerful cross reference database to power their eComm shopping sites.” stated Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. “This eCommerce extension is a game-changer that empowers technicians and contractors to find the part they need in minutes, not hours.”
For details on how the Unilog-Bluon partnership can optimize your HVAC distribution process, please contact Unilog.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com.
About Bluon
Bluon is at the vanguard of HVAC efficiency technologies, creating a series of innovations for HVAC contractors and distributors to access technical information and support. As part of this journey, Bluon has created the largest and most comprehensive, brand agnostic database of HVAC models and parts. This database allows access to virtually any model in the field, a list of its original parts (BOM) and most notably compatible replacement parts for those original parts. With over 20 million extended model numbers represented, 5 million unique part #s and over 60 million cross reference part connections, Bluon’s proprietary database allows HVAC professionals to find what they need in seconds, not hours or days.
