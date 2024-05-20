Telegram of condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

TAJIKISTAN, May 20 - On May 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, which stated:

"Excellency,

The news of the tragic death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation deeply saddened us and all the people of Tajikistan.

We pay tribute to the personality of Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi as an outstanding statesman, we highly value constructive contribution of the deceased to the comprehensive development of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran, solving the regional and international issues.

In connection with this great loss, I express my sincere sympathy and condolences to you, Your Excellency, the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, the families and relatives of the deceased.

I ask the Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs and patience for the people of the friendly Iran.

In these sad moments, we stand by Iran and its people."