Telegram of condolences to the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber

TAJIKISTAN, May 20 - On May 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Mohammad Mokhber, which stated:

"Excellency,

The tragic news of the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation due to a helicopter crash deeply saddened us and all the people of Tajikistan.

We pay tribute to the personality of the outstanding statesman Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and appreciate his role in expanding and deepening the friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran and settling the major regional and international issues.

In connection with this great tragedy, I express my sincere sympathy and condolences to you, the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, family and relatives of the martyrs, and ask God for patience.

In these sad moments, we stand by Iran and its people."