Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,600 in the last 365 days.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell Statement On Drug Activity in South Dakota

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 17, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

“The vast majority of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl found in South Dakota originates from our southern border. The cartels are actively engaged in moving these illicit drugs across the southern border which then find their way into our South Dakota communities.

We both appreciate how our respective state and federal law enforcement agencies are approaching drug interdiction and investigations through our strong joint drug task forces comprised of our tribal, local, state, and federal partners.

Just one example of the excellent work our drug task forces are doing to dismantle cartel activity in South Dakota is “Operation Say Uncle,” which ultimately targeted two Sinaloan Cartel members -- Luis Antonio Gonzalez-Meza and Javier Reyna. The investigation discovered that 80-100 pounds of methamphetamine were distributed throughout South Dakota and resulted in almost 50 federal and state indictments.”

                                                                      -30-

You just read:

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell Statement On Drug Activity in South Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more