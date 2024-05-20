Attorney General Jackley Announces Marion Man Convicted Of 46 Criminal Charges Against Child

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Marion man was convicted Thursday on 46 criminal charges against a child including First Degree Rape Domestic, Aggravated Incest, and Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 Domestic.

Daniel Leroy Ringuette, 60, was found guilty on all 46 counts by a Turner County jury. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced July 25.

“These were violent crimes committed against a child during an extended period of time,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to law enforcement and the prosecutors for their work on this case, and the jury for its verdict.”

The crimes were committed between 2016 and 2023.

Investigation of the case was done by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Turner County Sheriff’s Office. The case was by prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Turner County State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman.

