SSEN Transmission accelerates net zero progress with Opendatasoft data portal

Portal streamlines connection of new renewable energy sources to transmission network, supporting decarbonisation

UTILITY WEEK LIVE, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced that it has been chosen by electricity transmission network operator SSEN Transmission to provide the technology platform for its data portal.

Created as part of SSEN Transmission’s digitalisation programme, the portal is designed to make relevant, most-requested data more accessible to stakeholders, such as communities, customers, innovators, academics, and renewable project developers. It currently shares data on SSEN Transmission’s network infrastructure (including overhead lines, towers/pylons, and substations), and network usage (including transmission circuits). This is available in multiple, licenced formats through the portal’s secure self-service features, avoiding the need for stakeholders to directly request data from SSEN Transmission.

Responsible for the electrical transmission network in the North of Scotland, SSEN Transmission’s footprint extends over a quarter of the UK’s land mass, crossing some of its most challenging terrain. The area is home to enormous and growing renewable energy sources, including wind, hydro and marine generation, making SSEN Transmission’s network a vital part of decarbonising the UK’s energy production, delivering electricity from these new projects to both Scotland and onward to the rest of the country. The company’s Pathway to 2030 programme sets out a blueprint for the expansion of its electricity transmission network infrastructure required to enable this forecast growth in renewable energy, aiming to connect a predicted 40 GW of renewable projects by 2050.

SSEN Transmission chose to work with Opendatasoft due to the company’s strong experience in the energy & utility sector across Europe, the portal’s ease of management, interoperability with other energy sector portals, ability to instantly visualise data and its intuitive search and discovery features, which help users quickly access the right data assets for their needs. The portal currently receives 13,000 monthly API calls of its 23 datasets.

“Quickly, efficiently and economically connecting new renewable energy projects to our transmission network, whilst enhancing the capability and resilience of our network, is essential to decarbonising UK energy supply,” said Alex Stuart, Head of Data Management, SSEN Transmission. “Providing relevant data through our portal to stakeholders and partners helps automate and streamline this connection process, while informing our communities, increasing efficiency, and helping build a more decentralised, greener network that benefits everyone. Working with Opendatasoft we were able to launch our portal in just 12 weeks, providing us with an easy-to-use, easy-to-manage data sharing platform that integrates closely with our wider data management strategy.”

Moving forward, SSEN Transmission is looking to extend its portal, adding new data assets to cover marine cable routes, future energy scenarios, transmission data and future system network regulation information.

“Achieving net zero requires a complete restructuring of traditional centralised energy networks and the development of wider ecosystems,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Data sharing is essential to driving this transformation. As SSEN Transmission’s positive experience shows, data portals are at the heart of building these new, decentralised networks, underpinning the energy transition moving forward.”

Opendatasoft works with leading energy players across Europe to support their data projects, including UK Power Networks (UK), Enedis (France), Elia (Belgium), EDF (France), E-REDES (Portugal) and GRDF (France).

