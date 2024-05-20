Creatio Collaborates with Inselligence to Help Customers Reinforce Sales Workflows with Powerful Sales Optimization Tool
Inselligence, a revenue intelligence solution, provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecastingBOSTON, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Inselligence, a leading sales process technology developer. Inselligence is a revenue intelligence platform that provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting by integrating with a company’s existing CRM. Through this new partnership, Creatio’s customers can better leverage their Creatio data and generate actionable insights into their sales pipeline’s behavior, ensuring maximum efficiency and consistency of revenue production.
“For any business, process is everything, and Inselligence can help optimize the sales process and maximize opportunities,” said Joshua Rodriguez, Chief Revenue Officer of Inselligence. “Creatio is a world-class CRM provider and shares our company’s mission to bring efficiencies to the sales process. We are proud to offer our solution to their customers and support their growth.”
Creatio's intelligent SFA offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality, while also allowing them to use no-code capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
"Partnering with Inselligence underscores Creatio's commitment to enhancing business agility and actionable intelligence. Inselligence's advanced tools are the perfect complement to our CRM offerings. They set a new standard in efficiency and revenue optimization, empowering our customers to harness the full potential of their sales data," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
To learn more about the Inselligence, visit the Creatio Marketplace.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
About Inselligence
Inselligence simplifies the sales process for businesses of all sizes, providing unprecedented visibility and control through its innovative revenue intelligence platform. The company’s algorithm-based solution integrates seamlessly with leading CRM systems, delivering real-time sales data analysis, customized forecasts, and actionable insights to optimize sales processes and maximize conversions.
