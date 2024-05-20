Huddle House’s Largest Franchisee to Open Location in Starke, Florida
Multi-unit Owner Gregg Hansen Opens 24th Location with All-Day Breakfast FranchiseSTARKE, FL, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the fast-growing all-day breakfast franchise founded in 1964, is thrilled to announce that its largest franchisee will open his 24th location in the vibrant community of Starke, FL.
The location, which is operating under the leadership of Gregg Hansen, the brand’s largest franchisee, serves classic American dining in the Starke area. Situated at 650 N. Temple Ave, it is set to become a bustling hub, attracting guests from surrounding towns and neighborhoods.
“I've always had a fondness for the diner concept and a love for breakfast food,” said Hansen. “Huddle House is the perfect diner concept, and I can’t wait to bring this welcoming experience to the Starke community.”
Hansen, a seasoned entrepreneur with a deep-rooted passion for the hospitality industry, brings decades of experience to the Huddle House restaurant in Starke. His journey began in the food and restaurant industry as a junior in high school, quickly rising through the ranks at Jack in the Box. His desire for the diner concept led him to Huddle House in 2007. Since then, he's played a pivotal role in opening multiple locations across 12 states. Hansen's dedication to exceptional dining experiences and entrepreneurial spirit makes him a driving force in growing Huddle House in Starke and beyond.
“I am incredibly excited for Huddle House to be in Starke under the leadership of Gregg. His dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences and his passion for the Huddle House brand is evident in every aspect of his operations,” said Kayla Edidin, Senior Director of Development of Huddle House. “With Gregg’s expertise and our team's collective effort, we are confident that the Starke location will become a beloved community gathering spot, where guests can enjoy delicious meals and create memories.”
Nearly 300 Huddle House restaurants are open or in development across the United States. Hansen has also strategically opened six Huddle House locations in the past few months, showing his commitment to the homestyle brand.
Based in Atlanta, Huddle House has won over millions of fans for its warm, friendly atmosphere where every conversation, sip of coffee, and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality, and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food from the heart.
To unlock the opportunity to bring Huddle House to your community, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com/.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve nationwide by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life, and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
