Award-Winning Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Makes Debut in Los Feliz
First 100 Guests Scoop Up Free Ice Cream for a Year at Grand Opening Celebration, June 20LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is growing in the greater Los Angeles area. The iconic brand is bringing its handcrafted, fun-filled ice cream flavors to 4531 Hollywood Blvd. and will celebrate with a grand opening on Thursday, June 20, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. The sweetest part? Handel’s will treat the first 100 guests in line to Free Ice Cream for a Year!
This will be Handel’s 140th location and will be led by Los Feliz locals Phil and Molly Kaye. Phil Kaye is a professional poet and performer who has published multiple poetry books and runs a youth poetry organization called Project Voice. His wife, Molly Kaye, is a Marriage and Family Therapist working with parents and families. Before becoming a therapist, she was a public-school teacher for nearly a decade.
With Handel’s time-honored flavors, universal appeal, and strong franchise proposition, the franchise owners are excited to bring Handel’s to the LA community.
“We love working together on projects and wanted to take on a business together but waited a long time to find the right one. We chose to open Handel’s because we experienced first-hand how much joy surrounded the business everywhere we went,” said Phil Kaye, Co-owner of Handel’s Los Feliz. “We have an amazing team of people who are excited to handcraft and scoop ice cream, and they are just as enthusiastic as we are about interacting with customers, knowing that we are bringing some simple pleasure and happiness into their lives.”
Scoop up some of Handel’s signature and handcrafted flavors at the celebration, including Graham Central Station, Mango Sorbet, Rocky Road, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, and Coconut Pineapple.
The Handel’s Los Feliz location is a 1,750 sq. ft. walk-up and will offer outdoor seating, pickup, delivery, and catering. The new location will be open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Handel’s Los Feliz will also offer fundraising opportunities for area nonprofits and community organizations. Call (323) 675-3919 for more information on how you can partner with the store.
“We chose the Los Feliz community because it is our home! It was important to us that we opened this store in a place where we were deeply rooted and where we were already working and raising our family. We love all the dessert options in the area but noticed that there weren’t as many options for fresh, classic ice cream flavors. We hope that we will be an addition to the other amazing options in the area that fills a need folks are looking for,” said Molly Kaye, Co-owner of Handel’s Los Feliz.
For more information about Handel’s Los Feliz, visit the link here. Stay connected with the location and follow them on Instagram @HandelsofLos Feliz or Facebook @Handel’sLosFeliz.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel’s currently has 139 locations across 11 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
