RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE® TO SUPPORT THE HONOR FOUNDATION
Enjoy an All-American Lemonade Cocktail while giving backIRVING, TX, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is excited to support The Honor Foundation, a career transition institute for U.S. Special Operations Forces to create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.
As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, so Razzoo’s is inviting guests to give back to the community with the launch of the Tito’s All-American Lemonade at Razzoo’s. Starting Wednesday, June 5, 2024, for every Tito’s All-American Lemonade sold, Razzoo’s will donate $1.00 to The Honor Foundation.
“One of our core values is to ‘Make a Difference’, and we are dedicated to taking care of one another, whether it’s our colleagues, guests or the broader community, and we firmly believe that The Honor Foundation does just that,” said Philip Parsons, Chief Executive Officer for Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®. “We are delighted to provide our support with the help of our guests to further the mission and valuable works of The Honor Foundation.”
Show your American pride from June 5 through July 23 - every Tito’s All-American Lemonade will be topped with an American flag to celebrate the season in style! Tito’s is also stepping up for the cause by supporting The Honor Foundation with a $3,000 donation.
The Honor Foundation achieves career transition through a three-month program that provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. The program was built by the desire to serve others with honor, so that each participant’s next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. The Honor Foundation has more than 2,550 graduates to date and offers campuses across the country.
To learn more, visit www.honor.org. For more information about Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE®
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 23 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.
