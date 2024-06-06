DOMINO’S® CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN SOUTH JORDAN, JUN 11
Leading franchisee Mike Rompel expands the brand in Utah. The first 100 guests in line receive a free dessert to celebrate!SOUTH JORDAN, UT, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is thrilled to announce the opening a new location in South Jordan, one of Utah's fastest-growing areas. This venture will be led by franchise owner Mike Rompel, who started his Domino's career as a pizza maker and delivery driver and has over 25 years of experience as a Domino’s franchisee.
The South Jordan Domino’s is located at 5554 Daybreak Pkwy Ste 102, an easy access from nearby Mountain Ridge Corridor (Hwy 85) off Daybreak Parkway. The store will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., during which the first 100 guests in line will receive a free dessert. The first 25 guests in line will also receive a $25 Domino’s gift card!
Rompel has extensive franchise experience, including successfully expanding the Domino’s brand to the Hawaiian Islands and establishing a strong presence across multiple locations.
“I'm thrilled to launch this new location and join the remarkable Daybreak community development,” said Mike Rompel, Owner of the South Jordan Domino’s. “With our convenient access and ample parking, every guest can indulge in their preferred pizzas, wings, pastas, sandwiches, and beyond. We're excited to celebrate our grand opening with both the community and visitors, offering our delicious products paired with exceptional hospitality.”
The June 11 celebration will have fun activities including balloon twisting, live music, and exciting giveaways. Guests who sign up for Domino’s Rewards will have the chance to participate in raffles for a chance to win $100 Domino's gift cards.
The South Jordan Domino’s is 1,567 sq. ft. and offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery. The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
About Mike Rompel
Mike Rompel is a longtime Domino’s® franchisee who operates locations in Hawaii and Utah, such as Posso Pizza Inc., COI Pizza LLC, and Islands to Salt Lake Pizza LLC. He is the Owner of the Domino’s franchises on the Hawaii islands, having expanded the brand across the islands for the past 18 years. Rompel has been a franchisee of the pizza giant since 1998 and has grown his portfolio to include 48 locations from the islands to Salt Lake City. Rompel has spent his career with Domino’s and, like many Domino franchisees, started as a pizza maker and delivery driver.
Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world, with more than 20,000 locations in 90 markets. In 2022, Domino’s had global retail sales of more than $17.5 billion, with more than $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally.
In addition to his business endeavors, Mike Rompel is deeply committed to his pacific islander communities. He resides in Hawaii and serves on the Board of Trustees for The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, Make-A-Wish Hawaii, and Island Pacific Academy.
