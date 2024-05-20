Bauer Media UK officially opens its new London HQ, The Lantern

Bauer Media officially opened its new London HQ last week, showcasing its new state-of-the-art office with partners, stakeholders, advertisers, industry leaders, policy makers and more. The first time its national radio and magazines brands have sat under one roof, the Lantern marks a major new step in the business’ transformation.

Hosting over 200 guests on Thursday 16th May, the event was a celebration of Bauer Media’s audio and publishing brands and its vibrant future. Guests were treated to an evening of music, entertainment and glamour, with a red-carpet studio tour experience and multiple photo opportunities. As one of the leading digital commercial radio broadcasters and audio operators in the UK, the event included non-stop DJ sets from the likes of Absolute Radio’s Bush & Richie, Kerrang! Radio’s Sophie K, Harriet Scott and Neev from Magic Radio, KISS’ Ace, Jordan Lee and Ellie Prohan, Hits Radio’s Tom Green, and Planet Rock’s Wyatt. A live Jazz FM trio with Jack Pepper also welcomed attendees as they walked through the studios, before heading to the publishing experience where they could see themselves on the cover of Empire or Grazia.

Bringing some of its most popular on-air games to life, Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry hosted ‘5 Words 5 Grand’ live with KISS Breakfast’s Jordan & Perri, and Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce quizzed Hits Radio’s Fleur East and Angellica Bell with a special edition of the iconic PopMaster. Taking to the stage was also poet, mental health activist and bestselling author Hussain Manawer, who wrote an original piece marking new beginnings and the new Lantern building.Simon Myciunka, CEO, Bauer Media Audio UK said: “Our Lantern launch event was truly a celebration of our new UK home. Our audio, digital and publishing teams all now co-exist, in a building that enables us to produce media products that connect with audiences, wherever they are consuming. A transformational moment for Bauer in the UK, our new home is an investment in innovation which we were delighted to show our partners first-hand.”

Helen Morris, Co-CEO, Bauer Media Publishing UK added: “We believe our new home will allow us to enhance creativity, boost collaboration and nurture talent – so we can deliver an even better product for our audiences and partners. Thank you to all those advertisers, partners and stakeholders who were able to celebrate this huge Bauer milestone with us, joining us as we build on our position of the UK’s number one publisher, and audio industry leader.”

