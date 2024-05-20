From Local to Global - A Path to Sustainable Global Business Expansion

Going Local to go Global - The companies using territorial licensing to scale sustainably while empowering local economic growth

LONDON, ENGLAND, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLamp Texas is the latest in a series of territorial licensing deals facilitated by a model that is not just reshaping street lighting in Texas but redefines the path for businesses to scale globally across various sectors.

This gloabalisation model, developed by ILOCX and certified by the International Licensing Organization, is used by businesses to sustainably and radically scale globally by granting local operators exclusive, comprehensive and sublicensable rights, allowing them to manufacture, distribute, and manage the business within a specific region.

iLamp, a state of the art smart streetlight, serves as the ideal case study for the benefits of territorial licensing. Each iLamp generates its own clean power and is fully modular, with the ability to integrate multiple technologies through its hardware and software app stores thus creating a new kind of real estate within each street lighting pole, where each new module uses its space within the pole to generate value and revenue.

This real estate in a pole enables iLamp to provide a range of services such as adaptive lighting, traffic and weather monitoring, communication via 5G/WiFi, air quality, natural disaster warnings and more. Solutions can be purely software and use existing sensors and modules, or hardware based providing there is space in the desired lamps. The hardware and app stores developing around these solutions, as well as the “green kilowatt hour” Power as a Service solution are included in the rights granted, enabling local innovation and adaptation to meet regional needs.

The effects of this globalisation model are significant, by enabling iLamp Texas to establish and sublicense local manufacturing, sales, power, app store and hardware development units, licensees contribute to economic growth, create jobs, and ensure quicker response times for installations, maintenance, and replacements. This localised approach allows for better quality control and delivery times, while also tailoring solutions to the specific needs of the region.

The success of the territorial model by iLamp demonstrates the potential of the territorial licensing model when applied to other industries. By decentralising control and fostering local innovation, while providing the mechanism to easily license the innovation to a growing global network, this model offers the most sustainable way to scale businesses globally. It reduces risks and costs associated with traditional centralization, while increasing rewards by keeping profits within the local community, creating a virtuous cycle, where economic benefits and technological advancements remain local but foster a robust and sustainable global ecosystem.

As more industries adopt the territorial licensing model, beginning with several additional territorial licensee’s launching this year on ILOCX, the implications are vast and contribute to a world where products and services are adapted to local needs, where local economies thrive, and where global scalability is achieved through local empowerment. This globalisation model can be applied to almost any industry, from energy to healthcare, farming creating a more sustainable and equitable global economy.

Operators in Texas receive a comprehensive roadmap with various paths to success, enabling local licensees to mirror iLamp's success in other territories. This roadmap provides all necessary materials and comprehensive support from iLamp to ensure the successful development of the territory. Austin will soon receive a demo iLamp that operates entirely off-grid, equipped with WiFi and a 360-degree camera. This demonstration will allow partners, residents, investors, and buyers to see the capabilities of iLamp firsthand. The full implementation of iLamp Texas promises to stimulate the local economy, creating jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, assembly, installation, software, maintenance, and management.

This Texan deal captures the essence of how the territorial licensing model can create a sustainable and profitable pathway for global business expansion. By empowering local entities, fostering innovation, and keeping economic benefits within communities, while requiring minimal upfront capital this model offers a compelling alternative to traditional centralisation. As more industries adopt this approach, the potential for a more equitable and thriving global economy becomes increasingly tangible.