Business Reporter: Democratizing innovation through platform technology

How opening up innovation to business users can drive creativityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Boomi talks about how by making innovation more inclusive and democratic, organisations can dramatically improve the success rate of their new digital offerings. Successful innovation depends on developers, marketers, and sales teams having timely access to customer knowledge and market research. Many new solutions fail because their creators lacked access to data beyond that of the siloed IT department, or because resource-constrained projects dragged on so long they missed their market opportunities. Other solutions fail because developers never received the collaborative input that would have helped them better tailor their creations to meet customer needs. Lacking critical resources and guidance, organisations end up creating solutions that poorly fit their markets, that miss windows of opportunity, or that are hampered with design flaws that deliver underwhelming customer experiences. As a result, the offerings fall short, despite all the hard work put into them.
Traditionally, IT had sole ownership of innovation, putting constraints on idea generation and limiting development projects to those that could be fully managed by IT personnel. A new approach welcomes stakeholders from across the organisation to contribute by sharing their expertise and, in some cases, building prototypes or even complete products or services themselves. Broadening the pool of contributors this way accelerates development cycles and increases the chances that the resulting products and services will meet the actual, sometimes very complex needs of business users.
This shift towards democratising innovation with the help of simple, intuitive tools requiring minimal design and coding skills, can channel the hidden potential of all stakeholders into innovation workflows, tapping the insights of employees who until recently have been held back by the lack of technical expertise. In this new model, IT’s role becomes that of providing project management oversight and assessing technical feasibility, as well as ensuring that all data security, compliance and integration issues are properly addressed. With IT keeping full control over these elements, business users can leverage their substantial domain expertise to help build and refine solutions that truly benefit customers.
According to Boomi, the technological requirements of accelerating and enhancing the successful outcomes of innovation include easy-to-use development tools with natural language prompts intelligent guidance, drag-and-drop interfaces, tutorials, and prebuilt components, and collaboration platforms that provide scalable access to resources, enabling teams to work in parallel while taking advantage of code bases and data sets with strong security and scalability features.
