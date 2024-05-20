Solifi recognised at Sustainable Finance Awards for its new ESG Portfolio Strategist product

Solifi’s newest solution was awarded in the “Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management” category

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, received an accolade in the Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management category in the 2024 Sustainable Finance Awards. The awards, which took place on 16 May in Paris, celebrate the success of leading finance businesses in achieving sustainable outcomes through innovation, breadth of coverage and rigorous use of data across Europe.

“Our decision to invest in ESG is a result of feedback from our customers, substantial market research, and evolving regulatory requirements,” says Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. “As an increasing number of businesses move to sustainable finance practices, it is imperative that we offer technology which can easily integrate with and enhance their ESG strategy and workflows.”

“Working closely with ESG experts and customers through an early adopter programme, we have incorporated valuable insights throughout the development to deliver an agile solution tailored to the needs of the secured finance industry,” says Ivan Bagaliyski, Director, Strategy and ESG Value Proposition at Solifi. "With more than 30-years’ experience in both the automotive financing and vehicle data markets, Solifi brings unique capabilities to help finance providers not only address compliance and regulatory needs, but also capture new and exciting revenue opportunities.”

Solifi entered the award with its brand new ESG Portfolio Strategist offering designed for automotive finance providers. This cloud-native SaaS application can be integrated with a lender’s Originations and Contract Management systems to enable ESG compliance and operationalisation of decarbonisation strategies within the portfolio.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organisation delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.