Northbound I-17 reopens early in north Valley after pavement work

PHOENIX – A busy stretch of northbound Interstate 17 has reopened early between Loop 303 and State Route 74 in the north Valley after weekend pavement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The posted detour using the northbound I-17 frontage road moved traffic efficiently throughout the weekend, and ADOT is grateful to drivers who heeded advice to use this route. Law enforcement officers and ADOT personnel were in the area to assist with local-only closures at neighborhood entrances. Staying on the posted detour, regardless of what a navigation app may have suggested, proved to be the best way to minimize delays.

Continuing a much-needed project to improve the ride on I-17 between Happy Valley Road and SR 74, crews removed a top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement, before advancing to work to smooth the remaining concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding. Diamond grinding has been used in recent years to create a smoother and more durable road surface on a number of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

While ADOT often can complete work without closing all lanes of a freeway, this closure and one the previous weekend southbound between SR 74 and Loop 303 were needed for crews to safely and effectively remove the surface asphalt and clear as much dust and debris as possible before the stretch reopened to traffic.

No I-17 closures are scheduled over Memorial Day weekend. To learn more about this project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/projects (see Central District projects).

The I-17 pavement work between SR 74 and Happy Valley Road is separate from the I-17 Improvement Project currently underway north of Anthem Way. For more information about that larger project visit improvingI17.com. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit within that project’s work zone is 65 mph.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.