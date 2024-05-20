Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Perry Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ashland Clear Creek Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ashtabula Saybrook Township Park Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Harbor Topky Memorial Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Village of Mount Orab

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Village of New Washington

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Independence Local School District

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2021 TO 2/28/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Ansonia Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Perkins Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Great Western Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Alvis, Inc. dba Alvis House

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Hillsboro City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Huron Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2023 Basic Audit Clarksfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson Jackson City Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Madison Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Lawrence County District Board of Health

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Klepinger Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow North Bloomfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lincoln Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ottawa Village of Clay Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry Coal Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Putnam Jennings Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Sandusky Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Shelby West Central Ohio Network

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Cascade Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull Greene Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Vinton Wilkesville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures