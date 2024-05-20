Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashland Clear Creek Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Saybrook Township Park Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harbor Topky Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Village of Mount Orab
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Village of New Washington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Independence Local School District
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2021 TO 2/28/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Ansonia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Perkins Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Great Western Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Alvis, Inc. dba Alvis House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Hillsboro City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2023		 Basic Audit
Clarksfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson Jackson City Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Madison Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Lawrence County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Klepinger Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow North Bloomfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lincoln Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ottawa Village of Clay Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Perry Coal Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Putnam Jennings Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Greene Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Vinton Wilkesville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

