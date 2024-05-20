Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Clear Creek Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Saybrook Township Park Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Harbor Topky Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Village of Mount Orab
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Butler
|Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Village of New Washington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Independence Local School District
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2021 TO 2/28/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Ansonia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Perkins Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Great Western Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Alvis, Inc. dba Alvis House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hamilton
|Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Hillsboro City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clarksfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|Jackson City Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Madison Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Klepinger Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|North Bloomfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lincoln Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Village of Clay Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Coal Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Jennings Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Shelby
|West Central Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Greene Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Vinton
|Wilkesville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.