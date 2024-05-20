ALLEN MEDIA GROUP SELECTS BRIGHTLINE TO INTRODUCE FRAME AD EXPERIENCES FOR THE WEATHER CHANNEL, LOCAL NOW, AND HBCU GO CONNECTED TV APPS

The Weather Channel ‘Frame’ ad unit, wrapped around live content from HBCU Go (image credit: BrightLine/AMG)

Partnership Redefines Advertising for Brands Targeting Engaged Streaming Audiences without Disrupting Programming Flow

Our AMG streaming apps are now well-positioned to lead the way in creating a premium, next generation viewing environment to targeted streaming audiences.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is pleased to announce the launch of new, in-stream "Frame" ad experiences -- now available to advertisers in AMG’s The Weather Channel, Local Now, and HBCU Go connected TV (CTV) apps. Powered by streaming ad technology from BrightLine, the industry standard for advanced CTV ad experiences, these high engagement and non-disruptive formats offer advertisers unique opportunities to reach audiences during both live and on-demand programming without interrupting the viewer's experience.

In addition to The Weather Channel and Local Now CTV apps, the launch of Frame within the AMG CTV app HBCU Go pioneers the path for innovative ad formats to reach specialized programming focused exclusively on targeted sports, entertainment, and news content. AMG now features Frame as part of their Upfront partnerships, offering brands an opportunity to escape the confines of traditional ad pods. The innovation also expands possibilities for new kinds of interactive and shoppable ad experiences tailored to viewer passions and programming content.

For advertisers, this means a huge leap forward. The days of invasive ad interruptions during critical programming are over, particularly for live events such as sports and weather coverage, and a more harmonious, viewer-centric ad model is being born – one that interweaves brand messaging into content for a less disruptive and more satisfying experience all around. The BrightLine “Frame” ad units elegantly squeeze back programming to make space for branded content, logos, interactivity, and shoppable moments - all while the action continues. These innovative units seamlessly integrate into the programming, allowing for an L-frame ad creative to appear without the need for traditional ad pods. This keeps viewers happily immersed in programming while allowing brands to reinforce messaging in revolutionary new ways.

“Frame ads not only reinforce brand messaging but also provide opportunities for interactivity and highlight shoppable moments within programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our AMG streaming apps are now well-positioned to lead the way in creating a premium, next generation viewing environment, representing a major expansion of possibilities for brands to creatively and non-disruptively integrate their messaging into programming moments that matter most to targeted streaming audiences.”

“We’re excited to partner with Allen Media Group in bringing the next generation of advertising experiences to viewers,” said Robert Aksman, President of BrightLine. “Our cutting-edge streaming ad technology, combined with Allen Media Group's commitment to innovation, allows advertisers to engage with audiences in new and impactful ways, seamlessly integrated into their viewing experience.”



ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

ABOUT BRIGHTLINE

BrightLine is the market leader for data-driven CTV ad experiences, powering Fortune 100 companies with the industry's most engaging and scalable TV solutions in the age of streaming. All leading OTT providers rely on BrightLine's TV-first technology offering to engage their audiences next generation content and ad experiences across broadcast and cable networks, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, NBCUniversal, CBS Interactive, Discovery Networks, Fox Corp, Hulu, and leading OTT platforms, including Roku, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Learn more about BrightLine at www.brightline.tv

